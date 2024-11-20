Republic Financial Partners with the Sons of the American Revolution

Republic Financial, a Morris Industries company, is a trusted leader in the risk management industry, bringing over 25 years of experience in offering comprehensive coverage solutions. The Sons of the American Revolution honors Revolutionary War patriot ancestors by promoting patriotism, serving communities, and educating and inspiring future generations about America's founding principles.

Republic Financial expands partnership program to protect American heritage and secure financial futures

This partnership with Republic Financial helps us equip our members with the tools they need to protect and secure their family heritage.” — Phil Bloyd, Sons of the American Revolution

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republic Financial, a Morris Industries company, is proud to announce its partnership with the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit member organization that honors Revolutionary War patriot ancestors by promoting patriotism, serving communities, and educating and inspiring future generations about America’s founding principles.Through this collaboration, Republic Financial will offer SAR members tailored financial products that protect both their personal and family legacies, including their signature Final Wishes ™ product, legacy planning, a wide range of insurance offerings, and advanced identity theft protection and restoration through Life Vault™.“Our ancestors’ sacrifices for freedom and independence inspire us every day,” said Phil Bloyd, a key representative of the Sons of the American Revolution. “This partnership with Republic Financial helps us continue to honor that legacy by equipping our members with the tools they need to protect and secure their family heritage. It’s about ensuring our families remain strong and resilient in the face of modern challenges.”These offerings are designed to help SAR members and their families safeguard their personal and financial futures in today’s complex world.“At Republic Financial, we believe that protecting your legacy is just as important as building it,” said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries. “Together with SAR, we are committed to helping members protect what matters most: their family’s security, their history, and their future.”This partnership represents Republic Financial’s dedication to empowering American families with financial peace of mind. Republic Financial’s comprehensive solutions enhances SAR’s mission of honoring the past while providing essential tools for the future for their dedicated membership.Republic Financial partners with a wide range of associations to meet the unique needs of their membership. To learn more about partnership opportunities, email Contact@RepublicFinancial.com.About Republic Financial:Republic Financial, a Morris Industries company, is a trusted leader in the risk management industry, bringing over 25 years of experience in offering comprehensive coverage solutions. Republic Financial is committed to delivering innovative insurance products that meet the evolving needs of America’s hardworking families, while ensuring financial peace of mind. With a focus on customer service and industry expertise, Republic Financial empowers clients to manage risk and protect their futures.

