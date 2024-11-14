Republic Financial Announces Partnership with Bluegrass Filipino American Association

Republic Financial, a Morris Industries company, is a trusted leader in the risk management industry, bringing over 25 years of experience in offering comprehensive coverage solutions.

Republic Financial Expands Association Partnership Program, Aiming to Support and Preserve Filipino-American Cultural Heritage

Collaborating with Republic Financial opens new avenues for our community to thrive.” — Brenda Rizarri, President of the Bluegrass Filipino American Association

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republic Financial , a Morris Industries company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Bluegrass Filipino American Association, Inc. (BFAAI) to support the organization's mission of promoting Filipino culture and heritage in the Bluegrass region. This collaboration underscores Republic Financial's commitment to community engagement and fostering strong relationships with diverse cultural groups.Through this partnership, Republic Financial will work closely with the BFAAI to support various community initiatives, cultural events, and educational programs. The alliance aims to enhance the well-being of the Filipino American community by providing resources and support that help preserve their rich history and strengthen family legacies."We are honored to partner with the Bluegrass Filipino American Association," said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries. "At Republic Financial, we believe in the importance of community and the preservation of cultural heritage. Our ongoing partnerships with associations allows us to support organizations like the BFAAI and their efforts in enriching the lives of Filipino-American families and ensuring their traditions continue for future generations."Brenda Rizarri, President of the Bluegrass Filipino American Association, expressed her enthusiasm: "Collaborating with Republic Financial opens new avenues for our community to thrive. Their support will greatly enhance our ability to host events, educational workshops, and family-oriented programs that celebrate our heritage and strengthen our bonds."Preserving Heritage and Legacy: This partnership is a significant step toward empowering the Filipino American community in the Central Kentucky region. By working together, Republic Financial and the BFAAI aim to create opportunities that honor traditions, promote cultural understanding, and support families in preserving their legacies.Republic Financial partners with a wide range of associations to meet the unique needs of their membership. To learn more about partnership opportunities, visit https://republicfinancial.com/ or email Contact@RepublicFinancial.com.About Republic Financial:Republic Financial, a Morris Industries company, is a trusted leader in the risk management industry, bringing over 25 years of experience in offering comprehensive coverage solutions. Republic Financial is committed to delivering innovative insurance products that meet the evolving needs of America’s hardworking families, while ensuring financial peace of mind. With a focus on customer service and industry expertise, Republic Financial empowers clients to manage risk and protect their futures.About Bluegrass Filipino American Association:The Bluegrass Filipino American Association, Inc. is committed to promoting and preserving Filipino-American culture and heritage within the Bluegrass region of Kentucky. The BFAAI fosters community spirit through cultural events, educational programs, and initiatives that support the well-being of its members and their families.

