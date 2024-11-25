Grapevyne Announces New Partnership with Resolve to Support Physician Contract Needs

Contract Review and Data Access Now Available to the Grapevyne Community

SD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grapevyne is pleased to announce a new partnership with Resolve, a trusted expert in physician contract review and employment data services. This collaboration enables Grapevyne users to gain valuable support in securing competitive employment contracts, whether they’re starting a new role or re-negotiating existing terms.“As a team committed to advocating for physician ownership and autonomy in their career paths, we’re excited to partner with a company like Resolve to ensure we find the best jobs with contracts that meet their needs.” – Zhen Chan, Pediatrician and Co-Founder of Grapevyne.Resolve is known for their thorough approach to identifying critical contract terms, helping physicians negotiate agreements that support optimal compensation, work-life balance, and workplace stability. With Resolve’s services, Grapevyne users can work toward contracts tailored to their unique needs, helping to prevent job dissatisfaction and burnout. This partnership provides Grapevyne users discounted access to Resolve’s contract review and compensation data resources.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About GrapevyneGrapevyne is a physician-founded and physician-led platform, with a reward structure and referral process driven through physicians Unlike other job sites that lack essential information, profit from your data, and flood you with spam, Grapevyne’s unique, pre-vetted listings are designed to be shared through established physician networks, ensuring better matches, higher retention rates, and reduced vacancy costs. Grapevyne will prioritize job post transparency, data privacy, and referrals from your peer-to-peer trusted network. For more information, visit grapevyne.health

