MINT Partners with Celonis to Revolutionize Process Optimization in Marketing and Media

Celonis selects MINT as the first partner for the marketing and media sector to expand their offering into the advertising process

We are thrilled to collaborate with Celonis as their first partner in the media and advertising space – and to jointly work on our mission to improve efficiency for businesses globally.” — Lorenzo Larini, CEO at MINT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINT , the global leader in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software, today announces a partnership with Celonis , the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence.This collaboration will enable MINT to embed process intelligence into the software, containing valuable data and knowledge about how marketing & media processes run and how they can be optimized, to deliver unparalleled value across all industries, with a focus on marketing and media activities for global advertisers.As part of this global collaboration, MINT will become the partner platform of record for Celonis’ solutions in the marketing and media sector.Celonis collaborates with leading companies in domains like finance, customer experience, and supply chain, among others, to build a network of key Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that help organizations increase efficiency and achieve business results.Organizations will be able to identify operational inefficiencies with regards to their media planning and buying, streamline processes and collaboration with internal stakeholders and agencies, speed up the time for approvals and campaign activations as well as reduce errors and manual tasks in the management of their advertising campaigns, such as data entry errors or wrong budget allocations. The platform also uncovers potential for optimizations that drive bottom-line, top-line and green-line value.The collaboration will enhance MINT’s capabilities to support organizations to not only improve the advertising workflow but also to optimize budget utilization, maximize media performance and improve overall ROI with a single source of truth for all advertising data, automations during the media activation process, extended reporting capabilities and AI-supported suggestions for budget allocation.“We are dedicated to supporting enterprises in their pursuit of operational excellence across all areas by collaborating with domain leaders in their respective areas of expertise. With its mission to cover the entire advertising workflow, MINT will provide its customers with Process Intelligence from Celonis,” said Marc Kinast, VP Corporate Development at Celonis."We are thrilled to collaborate with Celonis as their first partner in the media and advertising space – and to jointly work on our mission to improve efficiency for businesses globally," adds Lorenzo Larini, CEO of MINT. "By combining our innovative ARM solution with Celonis' Process Intelligence Platform, we're creating a powerful toolset that will revolutionize how businesses optimize their marketing and media operations, leveraging the most advanced AI and automation technologies available today."

