MINT Appoints Louisa Wong as Chief Executive Officer to Lead New Era of Advertising Resource Management

Louisa Wong, CEO of MINT

Proven media and agency leader to scale MINT’s unified advertising platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINT , the global leader in Advertising Resource Management (ARM) software, today announced the appointment of Louisa Wong as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2. Wong succeeds Lorenzo Larini, who has led MINT through a period of significant product evolution, strategic partnerships, and international expansion.As CEO, Wong will focus on expanding MINT’s commercial footprint, deepening customer, and partner alignment, and scaling the platform globally. Her appointment comes at a time when CMOs and executive leadership teams are under increasing pressure to deliver more impact with fewer resources, while navigating a highly fragmented advertising and technology landscape.Wong brings decades of leadership experience across the media and advertising ecosystem, with a strong track record of scaling organizations and leading change across agencies and technology platforms. Most recently, she has advised high-impact startups on commercial strategy and operational execution in the profit and nonprofit sectors. She previously served as CEO of Extreme Reach (XR), where she led a global transformation and strengthened the company’s operating model to support a cohesive commercial strategy for more agile growth. Earlier in her career, Wong held senior leadership roles at leading agency networks, including CEO, Americas at Wavemaker, as well as COO and CTO roles at Carat and Chief Digital Officer at Dentsu’s Amplifi Global.“Louisa is strategic, commercially driven, and deeply connected to the realities of the media and advertising ecosystem, and she’s exactly the kind of leader MINT needs as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Andrea Pezzi, Executive Chairman of MINT. “She brings a rare combination of operational depth, industry credibility, and growth leadership, and I’m excited to welcome her as CEO and to support her as we scale MINT globally.”“I want to sincerely thank Lorenzo for his leadership and impact. He helped move MINT into a new era, strengthening the product, accelerating our global footprint, and advancing key partnerships and acquisitions that have positioned the company for long-term growth.”“The industry is at an inflection point with brands and agencies urgently needing solutions that stand up in day-to-day operations to reduce complexity, increase transparency and governance, and ultimately deliver measurable ROI,” said Wong. “MINT has built an exceptional foundation at exactly the moment the market is demanding practical, enterprise-grade AI for advertising operations. I am excited to work closely with our customers, partners, and employees to accelerate growth and help modernize how advertising work gets done, at scale.”Wong’s deep understanding of the advertising landscape and the operational challenges brands and agencies face will help MINT sharpen and scale its impact. Across the industry, teams are under pressure to simplify how advertising work gets done in an increasingly fragmented tool environment. MINT brings campaign data and workflows together across platforms, applies agentic AI where it improves day-to-day execution, and helps organizations turn advertising activity into better business outcomes.

