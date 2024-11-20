Secretary Amore, Artist Jennifer Gillooly Cahoon Unveil New Roger Williams Portrait

PROVIDENCE, RI – Last night, Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Rhode Island artist Jennifer Gillooly Cahoon unveiled a new portrait, titled Roger Williams: Trailblazer of Religious Freedom, at a State House ceremony.

"Despite his prominent role in our state's founding and history, there are very few likenesses of Roger Williams to be found in our State House," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "It was a tremendous honor to work with Jennifer, and I'm so glad that her incredible work will be displayed for visitors to learn from and engage with."

Secretary Amore and Gillooly Cahoon were joined by Dr. C. Morgan Grefe, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Historical Society, Lorén Spears, Executive Director of the Tomaquag Museum, and Rev. Dr. Jamie P. Washam, Minister of the First Baptist Church in America.

In her artist's statement, Gillooly Cahoon wrote:

Roger Williams never sat for a formal portrait, leaving his exact appearance a mystery. As a portrait painter, this posed a unique challenge. My goal is to always capture not only the likeness but also the essence and spirit of my subjects.

Gillooly Cahoon "researched various representations of [Williams] and studied the faces of his descendants to construct a plausible likeness." The portrait also features Williams' historic writings, his compass, and soil gathered from Roger Williams Spring in Rumford.

The portrait will remain in the State Library for the coming weeks until its display location in the State House is determined.

The ceremony was recorded by Capitol TV and is available to view online here.

###