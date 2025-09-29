R.I. Arts Agency and Humanities Council usher in October's Arts and Humanities Month

RHODE ISLAND, September 29 - Providence, R.I. -- The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and Rhode Island Humanities (RI Humanities) have partnered to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month in October. The Councils will host programs, webinars, workshops and celebrations aligned with the theme: Engaging Our Past, Sparking Our Future.

The arts and humanities provide context that is essential for building new visions for the future. We learn from and honor complex histories while sparking connections and navigating our present and future with inspiration.

We encourage you to celebrate Arts and Humanities Month by participating in the programs listed below and all arts, cultural, and humanities-focused happenings that are meaningful to you and your community. Feel free to spread the word by communicating the importance of arts and humanities to friends, family, neighbors and community leaders.

In addition, RISCA and RI Humanities will continue their important work of creating useful tools, policies, and resources that strengthen our arts, culture, and humanities communities. Both Councils have additional details available on their websites, www.arts.ri.gov and www.rihumanities.org.

"As we celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is proud to partner with RI Humanities to honor the power of the arts, creativity, and culture -- especially as we look ahead to America's upcoming milestone of 250 years," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "This month's programs build connections within Rhode Island's cultural community, amplify the sector's historical and contemporary importance, and explore how we can navigate the ever-changing challenges we collectively face. Through this month's celebrations and events, together, we will gain a better understanding of where we've been; where we are now; and where we can go."

"Humanities help us make sense of the world around us and inform our communities as we shape the future. As we kick off the commemoration of 250 years of the American experiment, humanities perspectives help us interpret history, give us courage to grapple with the gaps between ideals and the actions of the past, and strengthen our resolve to build the world we want together. We are excited to partner with our colleagues at RISCA and with other cultural organizations across the state and nation in this ongoing effort."

Here are upcoming events and programs in the spirit of Engaging Our Past, Sparking Our Future.

Tuesday, Sept. 30, Opening Reception: Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence, 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

Join RISCA at our Atrium Gallery as we celebrate the opening of the Art Unites Communities Art Exhibition - Journeys: A Personal Perspective. Free event. Light snacks provided. No RSVP required.

Friday, Oct. 3, Entangled Histories: The Nightingales of Providence & the Legacy of Slavery, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., First Unitarian Church of Providence, One Benevolent St., Providence

Brandon Nightingale will share the unfolding story of his genealogical journey, which began in 2017 and traces his family's roots from St. Marys, Georgia back to Providence, Rhode Island. Through a combination of archival research, oral history interviews, and the rediscovery of burial grounds, this lecture will reconstruct a powerful narrative of displacement, survival, and memory.

This program is co-sponsored by the First Unitarian Church, the Ruth J. Simmons Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University, and Providence Preservation Society.

RSVP required: Entangled Histories: The Nightingales of Providence & The Legacy of Slavery Tickets

Wednesday, Oct. 8, Arts, Culture and Humanities Community Convening, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., Varnum Memorial Armory, 6 Main St., East Greenwich. - SOLD OUT. Join Waitlist.

Join the RI250 Commission, RI State Council on the Arts and Rhode Island Humanities for a presentation, workshop, and networking event to connect and catalyze Rhode Island's arts, culture, and humanities sectors in preparation for the commemoration of America's 250th Anniversary.

Free and open to the public. Cultural organizations and practitioners planning to commemorate the 250th anniversary are particularly encouraged to attend.

RSVP Required to be added to the waitlist.: Arts, Culture and Humanities Community Convening Tickets, Wed, Oct 8, 2025 at 3:00 PM | Eventbrite

Saturday, Oct. 11, The 1670 Jenks Settlement Guided Walking Tours, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm., Old Slater Mill Historic Site, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket.

Join The Old Slater Mill Association (OSMA) for a series of walking tours about the 1670 Jenks Settlement, a thriving community of skilled artisans and iron workers who harnessed waterpower and built a booming industry.

OSMA will hold these walking tours on October 11, October 18, October 25, and November 1.

Free event. No RSVP required.

Thursday, Oct. 23, Mix and Mingle: Arts and Health, HERA Gallery, 10 High St., South Kingstown, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Join RISCA for an evening of creative connections and community building. Open to artists, creatives, health professionals, and other innovators who believe in the power of the arts to engage communities and improve well-being. Participants will leave with ideas, connections, and resources related to arts and health.

Free event. Light snacks provided.

RSVP Required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1668608586199?aff=oddtdtcreator

Monday, Nov. 10, THRIVE: Rhode Island Humanities General Operating Support Grant Application DEADLINE

RI Humanities is excited to announce the third cycle of the state funded THRIVE general operating support grantmaking program. THRIVE provides funding for small cultural heritage organizations and local historical and preservation societies that support and strengthen Rhode Island's many diverse, dynamic communities. The FY26 THRIVE program will offer 20 general operating support grants of $5,000 each to eligible organizations.

For details about eligibility and how to apply, visit the FAQs on the RI Humanities website. Application must be submitted online via the RI Humanities grants portal by 11:59 pm EST on Monday, November 10.

For additional information, visit the calendars on each Councils' home page, www.arts.ri.gov and https://rihumanities.org.

National Arts and Humanities Month (NAHM) is a nationwide collective recognition of the importance of culture in America. NAHM was launched more than 30 years ago by Americans for the Arts (AFTA) to raise public awareness about the critical role arts and humanities play in our communities.

Rhode Island Humanities seeds, supports, and strengthens public history, cultural heritage, civic education, and community engagement by and for all Rhode Islanders. Our goal is to support public humanities in Rhode Island, providing resources to museums, libraries, historic sites, schools, preservation and historical societies, community and cultural organizations, individual researchers and documentary filmmakers to bring Rhode Island's stories to life and to amplify the state's many diverse voices. Visit www.rihumanities.org for more information.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit www.arts.ri.gov for more information.