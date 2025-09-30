State's Arts Agency awards nearly $945,000 to 160 area arts and culture entities

Providence, RI – From Westerly to Woonsocket and points in between, the R.I. State Council on the Arts (RISCA) has approved 160 recommended grants totaling more than $944,604 to be awarded to arts and culture organizations, individual artists, folk apprenticeships and fellowships, arts educators and schools, and arts and health.

Through this funding, our state's arts agency continues its goal of being present, engaged and responsive to the needs of the R.I. arts community. RISCA works to maintain and grow networks that connect and empower people, students and organizations; foster artists as small businesses; and take charge of related events, workshops, conferences and webinars.

During Fiscal Year 2024, according to the final reports from our grantees, served a total of 693,350 adults; 150,325 young people; 10,951 artists; and 519,846 during virtual workshops. In addition, arts and culture spurred economic development representing 3.25 percent of Rhode Island's GDP and accounting for nearly 18,000 jobs, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Some examples of projects being supported by these grants are listed in order by city and town and include the following:

• Kevin Doyle, Barrington, to create and choreograph steps and routines that honor traditional Irish dance. • Susan Young, Bristol, to oversee a weekly ballroom dance class for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. • The Learning Community Charter School, Central Falls, will host an actor to oversee and teach student members of the middle school's theater club. During the sessions, students will build drama and theater skills such as playwriting, acting, directing and improvisation. • Megan Callahan, Lincoln, will be creating three patchwork quilts made with textile waste to shed light on mass consumption and promote alternative sustainable production practices. • Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center, Newport, arts students will explore printmaking and ceramics in an immersion setting at an arts center. • Rebecca Noon, Newport, takes charge of a free community-made performance in Newport's Common Burying Ground to illuminate the overwhelming number of stories that lie in this historic cemetery. • Colombian American Cultural Society, Pawtucket, to support the annual Colombian American Independence Day Festival. This celebration of Colombia's culture and heritage features live performance, traditional Colombian cuisine, artisanal crafts and folk dance. • Jonnycake Center for Hope, Peace Dale, to provide hands-on art classes introducing teens to traditional and contemporary northeast woodland artforms, including corn husk dolls, beadwork and painted textiles. • Saulo Castillo, Providence, nine-month songwriting and artist development program designed to support musicians. • Southside Elementary Charter School, Providence, oversees a project focused on preventing youth from becoming smokers. • Shri Service Corps, Pawtucket, will pilot a program in which teaching artists will offer arts wellness workshops for patients and staff at health and care centers. • Silvio Cuellar, Providence, an apprentice to learn how to play the Bolivian Charango and some of the Basic rhythms from the Andes. • Rhode Island Theater Education Association, Warwick, to support the R.I. Drama Festival, where theatre programs from public, private and charter high schools throughout the state perform one-act plays. • Nicholas Stahl, Westerly, to produce a documentary on Stahl's 98-year-old grandmother. The film will examine the role of recorded material in the preservation of memories of those we love. • Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp., Woonsocket, to support a free, 10-week family-friendly music series that reinvigorates underused public spaces; invests in musicians; and strengthens community ties.

These grants are receiving support from appropriations by the R.I. General Assembly and are federally funded through the National Endowment for the Arts.

"On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, congratulations to our State's Arts Council for all of the thorough work to provide key investments in the arts, including folk artists, artists, arts and health professionals, organizations and arts educators -- an important sector in improving the well-being and lives of Rhode Islanders," said Governor McKee. "The grants being announced today, in addition to continuing to ensure R.I.'s reputation nationally as an arts and cultural destination, are a reminder of the economic impact the arts have on our cities and towns."

"These organizations enrich our communities, diversify our economy, and help tell Rhode Island's story. The Trump Administration seeks to terminate the NEA and deny future support to artists, non-profits, and arts education programs. I strongly oppose these cuts and will continue working to support federal funding for Rhode Island's artistic, cultural and educational endeavors," said U.S. Senator Jack Reed.

"Rhode Island's outstanding arts and culture organizations are engines of economic activity that significantly contribute to our quality of life," said U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. "Thanks to RISCA for its stewardship of federal investments in the Ocean State's creative economy."

"These grants will support artists, educators, and organizations that enrich Rhode Island's culture and economy," said U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner. "By supporting artists, we nurture creativity, preserve traditions, and make Rhode Island an even better place to live, work, and raise a family."

"The arts are essential to the cultural, educational and economic vitality of Rhode Island," said U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo. "I'm proud to celebrate the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts' nearly $945,000 investment to uplift local artists. I'm fighting in Congress to protect the National Endowment for the Arts from Trump's cuts because federal support helps inspire Rhode Island's creativity and future."

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said, "Rhode Island is renowned throughout the world for its rich tradition of arts and culture, and these grants will only continue to enhance that reputation. RISCA does a terrific job in identifying these deserving grantees, who will continue to bolster the quality of life and economic opportunities in our state through these wonderful artistic and cultural endeavors." President of the Senate Valarie J. Lawson said, "Investments in Rhode Island's artistic and cultural communities' benefit all of us by spurring innovation, enriching the fabric of our neighborhoods, and driving economic opportunity. RISCA plays a vital role in supporting the individuals and organizations that make Rhode Island a widely recognized hub of creativity, and I am grateful for its outstanding work. Congratulations to all the grant recipients, who will contribute so much to cities and towns across our state."

"At RISCA, we are grateful to our artists, folk artists, arts educators, arts and health practitioners and arts and culture organizations for enriching the lives of Rhode Islanders, as well as the lives of the many visitors from neighboring states who attend their programs and events. In addition to the well-documented economic and well-being impacts of the arts, our arts and culture community contributes to the vibrancy of our state by fostering expression; building community ties; and perpetuating cultural traditions, said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "On behalf of the State's Arts Council, we are grateful for the ongoing support by the NEA, Governor McKee, and the members of our General Assembly."

Grants were distributed for the following programs: • Arts and Health grants fund both non-clinical arts engagements that promote and facilitate individual health and public arts activities, which provide public health benefits. $50,000. • Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships are designed to foster artistic skills between a mentor and an apprentice. The program creates an opportunity specifically for individuals who share a common cultural heritage. $42,000. • Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowships support individual artists who demonstrate the highest level of skill and accomplishments in their craft. $10,000. • Project Grants in Education support schools, nonprofit organizations, arts educators, and teaching artists. Recipients engage students in rich and meaningful artistic experiences in dedicated learning environments. $84,421 • Project Grants for Organizations offer support to arts and culture projects that are relevant and meaningful to Rhode Island communities. $113,400. • General Operating Support for Organizations Program is multi-year unrestricted operating support to arts and culture organizations and culturally specific organizations. $504,383. • A Community Engaged Project Grant is funding for artists or groups of artists to create arts and culture projects that are directly and actively engaged with residents. $58,500. • Make Art Grant provides support to artists or groups of artists to create or continue specific artwork in any discipline. $81,900.