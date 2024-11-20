Jury finds Seattle man guilty of insurance fraud after “crash and buy” scam

November 12, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Saleem Robinson, of Seattle, was found guilty of two felonies after his “crash and buy” scam was investigated by Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU).

The King County Prosecutors Office worked to review, charge, and successfully prosecute the case. On September 17, 2024, Robinson was sentenced to 11 days incarceration with one day of credit for time served after being found guilty of filing a fraudulent insurance claim and attempted theft in the first degree. The sentence will be served by electronic home monitoring.

Robinson incepted an insurance policy with Progressive for coverage of his 2008 Mercedes Benz C350 on May 18, 2021. About nine minutes later, Robinson reported a collision with another vehicle. Because it was so soon after the policy purchase, the claim was automatically assigned to Progressive’s special investigation unit.

GEICO — the insurer for the other vehicle in the collision — contacted Progressive during its investigation to state Robinson was the at-fault driver. Progressive also pointed out that the collision actually happened several hours before Robinson purchased the policy.

Progressive denied Robinson’s $6,710.76 claim and referred it to CIU, as required by Washington state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works closely with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.