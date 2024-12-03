AdSkate Launches World’s First AI Creative Chat Platform for Marketers

“._ ..” in Morse code is “AI.”

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pittsburgh-based startup AdSkate has launched the world’s first AI creative chat platform for marketers.Founded in 2020 with support from Carnegie Mellon University and Innovation Works, AdSkate hopes that this new platform will bridge the gap between qualitative and quantitative marketing.“Advertising is evolving, and the future of ad success is creative-first,” says Shreyas Venugopalan, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Our mission is to empower marketers with tools that prioritize creative quality, ensuring their campaigns deliver measurable results.”What is an AI creative chat platform? AdSkate uses proprietary AI and creative analytics to enable marketers to interact with their ad campaigns in plain language. For example, a user can simply ask, “Which creative elements are driving the most conversions?” to receive instant insights.Platform features such as AI-driven cultural intelligence, attention optimization, creative analysis, and FDA and ISI compliance checks for healthcare marketing all make this possible. They aim to ensure that creative quality — the element that drives more than half of an ad’s return on investment (ROI), according to Nielsen research — becomes a priority in every campaign.Today’s advertising landscape is evolving rapidly. Privacy concerns, ad fatigue, and an overwhelming volume of messaging make it increasingly challenging for brands to stand out. Yet, the one factor that can consistently delivers results — high-quality creative — is often overlooked in favor of traditional targeting strategies. AdSkate is addressing this gap by evaluating, analyzing, and optimizing creative assets for maximum performance.“Advertising isn’t just about reaching the right audience; it’s about delivering the right message,” adds Akaash Ramakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of AdSkate. “Our AI platform empowers marketers to optimize their creative assets in real time, helping them build campaigns that truly resonate with consumers.”Uninspired or low-quality creative isn’t just ineffective; it actively hinders campaign performance. The consequences of poor creative go beyond wasted ad spend — it leads to increased cost-per-acquisition (CPA), ad fatigue, and diminished brand perception. In short, a poorly executed ad can undermine the foundation of an entire campaign.“Too many brands overlook the power of great creative because they’re caught up in targeting tactics,” says Shreyas Venugopalan, AdSkate’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “AdSkate provides marketers with the data-driven insights they need to fine-tune their creative strategies and get the most value from every ad dollar.”###About AdSkateFounded in 2020, AdSkate is an AI-powered creative optimization platform that helps brands create high-impact ads. With roots in Carnegie Mellon University and fueled by years of expertise in digital advertising, AdSkate enables companies to optimize their ad creatives through data-driven insights. By focusing on cultural relevance, emotional impact, and attention science, AdSkate is redefining how brands approach digital advertising and helping them achieve better results, faster.For more information, visit www.AdSkate.com

