State-of-the-Art SmartLab Launch at Balmoral & Talala Elementary Schools

Superintendent Dr. Kara Coglianese, Assistant Superintendent Ghantel Perkins, and Board President Maurice Brown, joined by students, cut the ceremonial ribbon at the new Smartlab. Talala Elementary Students Celebrate the New SmartLab! The Crete-Monee School District 201-U Administration Team and staff members were all in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Preparing Students for Future STEM Careers

Integrating SmartLabs into our educational framework represents our strategic plan to create a more adaptive, student-centric learning environment” — Superintendent Dr. Kara Coglianese

CRETE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crete-Monee School District 201-U celebrated the grand opening of two state-of-the-art SmartLabs® on November 8, 2024, aligning with National STEM and STEAM Day. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies, held at Balmoral and Talala Elementary Schools, brought together school leaders, educators, students, families, community members, and representatives from SmartLab Learning. This milestone underscores the district's commitment to preparing students for the future with innovative STEM education.

Superintendent Dr. Kara Coglianese shared her excitement about the district’s strategic vision, “Integrating SmartLabs into our educational framework represents our strategic plan to create a more adaptive, student-centric learning environment. This is just the beginning of establishing a SmartLab in every elementary school in the district.”

SmartLab is more than just a space for exploration—they are hubs for innovation, where students can design circuits, print 3D objects, program robotics, and create solutions for real-world challenges. With access to hundreds of projects, students are encouraged to explore how STEM intersects with industries such as healthcare, energy, and manufacturing.

Ghantel Perkins, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning, emphasized the program’s transformative potential, “We are committed to empowering our students with the opportunities they need to succeed, and we could not be more excited to see how these SmartLabs will ignite their passion for discovery.”

Bryan Kind, Head of Product and Academics at SmartLab, highlighted the vision behind the program, “Our STEM programs are designed to empower students by helping them explore real-world challenges in ways that are both engaging and developmentally appropriate. Students who engage in our SmartLab programs see themselves as future engineers, doctors, creators, and leaders. It’s about sparking curiosity and guiding them towards real-world success.”

Kind added, “By providing hands-on learning opportunities, SmartLab ensures that students develop the skills to solve complex problems and the creativity to innovate in an ever-changing world. This program not only prepares students academically but also equips them with the technical and personal skills necessary to thrive in a broad range of industries.”

Crete-Monee School District’s SmartLab initiative represents a significant investment in students, teachers, and the broader community. These spaces serve as incubators for the next generation of innovators, critical thinkers, and problem-solvers.

For more information about the new SmartLabs and highlights from the ribbon-cutting ceremonies, including photos and videos, visit Crete-Monee School District 201-U Website.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞-𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟏-𝐔

Crete-Monee School District 201-U encompasses eight schools located in Crete, Illinois, serving approximately 4,300 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Our mission is to engage and empower our students to positively impact their community and future. To learn more about Crete-Monee School District 201-U, visit their website at https://www.cm201u.org/.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

Creative Learning Systems®, the pioneer of SmartLab® programs, has been transforming education since 1987 by creating hands-on, project-based learning environments. SmartLab® equips students to thrive with future-ready STEM solutions through engaging, student-led experiences, aligned curriculum, and comprehensive professional development. Our mission is to empower today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders, prepared to address the complex challenges of our evolving world. To learn more, visit https://www.smartlablearning.com.

Crete-Monee School District 201-U SmartLab | Learning is Different here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.