North Dakota’s Holiday Events Offer a Sleigh Full of Adventurous Cheer

Now is the perfect time to explore the sparkling lights and cozy holiday events that transform North Dakota into a spectacular winter wonderland during November and December. Visitors are invited to spend quality family fun time attending tree lightings, holiday-themed events, winter festivals, and parades throughout the state. And, just in time for holiday gifting, shoppers are sure to find local businesses at many of the events to purchase unique, legendary items for everyone on their list.

The following events are just a sampling of the holiday fun this year. For more on North Dakota holiday activities, check out the Events Calendar.

Bismarck

14th Annual Bismarck Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair

The highly anticipated Bismarck Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair returns to the Bismarck Event Center on November 22 and 23, offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience and boasting over 250 booths. With more than 170 talented exhibitors offering unique, handmade treasures, this festive event will showcase an incredible variety of arts, crafts, home décor, and delicious baked goods—each item carefully crafted by skilled artisans. Whether you're searching for the perfect holiday gift or a special treat for yourself, the Bismarck Christmas Big One is the ultimate destination to find original, high-quality creations that are sure to add a personal touch to your gifting.

Dickinson

Christmas Vendor Market

On Saturday, December 7, the holidays shine brightly in Dickinson with a free Christmas party filled with festive fun for all ages. From 1 to 3 p.m., residents and visitors can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Dickinson City Hall (don’t forget to bring your Letter to Santa!), and then head over to the Vendor Market at Legacy Square, where the holiday magic continues. Stroll through a wonderland of twinkling Christmas lights, discover unique gifts from local vendors, enjoy live music, and so much more!

Fargo

Christkindlmarkt

Get into the holiday spirit at Christkindlmarkt at the Fargo Civic Center, taking place the weekends of November 22-24 and November 29-December 1. This festive celebration features an outdoor Winter Wonderland, a vibrant Gift Market, and a lively Bier Hall sponsored by Drekker Brewing Company. With delicious holiday treats, live music, art demonstrations, and activities for kids, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re shopping for unique gifts, sipping a seasonal brew, or simply soaking in the festive atmosphere, Christkindlmarkt is the perfect way to experience the magic of the holiday season.

Xcel Holiday Lights Parade and Winterfest

Celebrate the season in dazzling style at Winterfest in downtown Fargo on Saturday, December 7. The Xcel Holiday Lights Parade and Winterfest is a beloved tradition that draws thousands of neighbors from Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo for a night of festive cheer. The streets will light up with spectacular parade floats, lively marching bands, and stunning equestrian entries, all aglow with twinkling lights. Enjoy warm treats, glide across the ice, and soak in the magical atmosphere that makes this event the perfect way to celebrate the season with family, friends, and the whole community!

Garrison

Dickens Village Festival

Step into a storybook holiday at Garrison's Dickens Village Festival, the official Christmas capital of North Dakota, celebrating its 31st year with festive charm that’s sure to delight visitors of all ages. Happening the weekends of November 29-30, December 6-7, and 13-14, this magical event is packed with holiday cheer, featuring live entertainment, the whimsical Fruitcake Toss, the bustling Piccadilly Square Craft Vendor Show, street food vendors, carolers, and a dazzling lighted Main Street Parade at dusk. Experience the timeless classic "A Christmas Carol" in an intimate theater production, take a ride on the iconic "Queen Elizabus" (an authentic English double-decker bus), or enjoy a cozy carriage ride through town. Tickets are now available for purchase.

Grand Forks

HollyDazzle Festival of Lights

HollyDazzle, an annual holiday celebration held on November 24 in Downtown Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, kicks off the festive season with a variety of free activities for all ages. Attendees can enjoy cozy cocoa, s'mores, festive carriage rides, and the dazzling Parade of Lights, followed by a breathtaking winter fireworks display. This family friendly event is free and open to the public, offering the perfect opportunity to make memories and celebrate the joy of the season with loved ones.

Jamestown

Lights on Shriner Hill

Starting Friday, November 29, Lights on Shriner Hill in Jamestown will light up the night with over 100 beautifully illuminated trees, spreading holiday cheer along Highway 281 from 5 p.m. to midnight daily. What began in 2020 as a collaboration among the area's four Shriner groups has grown into a breathtaking display on Mill Hill—now known as "Shriner Hill"—boasting more than 30,000 dazzling lights. This spectacular light show is a must-see holiday tradition that will brighten your season and fill your heart with festive magic.

Mandan

Mandan Lights on Main

Mandan Holiday Lights on Main is returning for its third year to bring holiday cheer with larger-than-life, interactive lights displays. Dykshoorn Park will become a beacon for the holidays beginning November 24 with a festive and fun lighting ceremony. The vibrant, immersive holiday space is driven by the community's desire for unique experiences and serves a chance to give back to the community. Local non-profit organizations participate in a friendly tree decorating competition with public voting. The event is free and held each evening through January 5, 2025.

Medora

Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas

Experience a Christmas tradition with a western twist at the Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas in Medora, happening December 6-8. This festive weekend event invites all ages to enjoy the charm of a cowboy Christmas, with the town of Medora beautifully decked out in holiday decor, delicious street food, unique shopping, and lively dancing. The highlight of the celebration is the Waddington Brothers’ Badland Christmas Show, with live performances throughout the weekend set against the stunning backdrop of Badlands buttes. It's the perfect mix of holiday cheer and western flair—don’t miss this unforgettable celebration!

Minot

Christmas Tree Lighting and Open House

Get ready for a magical start to the holiday season at the Annual Christmas Open House in Downtown Minot on Friday, November 29. Bundle up the family and enjoy a festive evening filled with hayrides, Cookies with Santa, and the heartwarming Tree Lighting Ceremony. Stroll through downtown and enjoy special musical performances, delicious treats, and exclusive sales at local businesses—perfect for tackling holiday shopping. This can’t-miss event will fill visitors with holiday cheer in the Magic City!

Christmas at the Zoo

On December 8, join the fun at the Roosevelt Park Zoo for a festive, family-friendly day filled with holiday cheer! Bring a non-perishable food item or a gently used toy in exchange for admission, and enjoy a day of seasonal delights, including a holiday hayride, photos with Santa, hot chocolate, and delicious cookies. As part of the event, donations will benefit both the animals at the zoo and a local food pantry – zookeepers will sort through the food items, keeping what the animals can enjoy and sharing the rest with those in need.

CPKC Holiday Train

The CPKC Holiday Train is back for its 26th year of spreading holiday cheer across North Dakota on December 16 and 17. This year, the train will roll into Hankinson, Enderlin, Carrington, Harvey, Minot, and Kenmare, bringing festive fun and holiday magic to each stop. In downtown Minot, the celebration will shine even brighter with a festival atmosphere, dazzling lights and live musical performances by Seaforth and Alana Springsteen, making it an unforgettable holiday experience for all ages. Don't miss your chance to be part of this beloved tradition!

New Town

31st Annual Parade of Lights and Walk-A-Bout

Head over to New Town for a full day of holiday cheer on December 7 for a flurry of events happening all day from photos with Santa Claus to a Christmas Cultural Craft Fair, there is something for the whole family. Don't miss the town Walk-A-Bout, where visitors can check out businesses and sample delicious treats served by participating merchants and followed by the parade of lights.