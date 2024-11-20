=?Windows-1252?Q?St._Johnsbury_Barracks_/_Aggravated_assault; _request_for?= public’s assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A4008919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 @ 2035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Rd, Groton, VT

VIOLATION:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Violation of conditions of release (four counts).

Operation without consent of owner.

ACCUSED: Brandon Lackie

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VICTIM: John Faucette

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a stabbing that injured a man in Groton this week and is seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspect.

The incident occurred at about 8:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at a home on Tinkham Road when, for unknown reasons, 36-year-old Brandon Lackie stabbed an acquaintance, 39-year-old John Faucette, multiple times in the back before stealing Faucette's truck and fleeing. Faucette called the Vermont State Police. He was subsequently transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Troopers have made multiple attempts to locate Lackie and discovered the stolen truck abandoned in Ryegate, but the suspect remains at large. Lackie is white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown, balding hair. He is known to have a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with graphics and writing. Photos of Lackie including one with the coat are attached to this release.

Anyone who sees Lackie should not approach him and instead immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Members of the public who might have information on Lackie's whereabouts are asked to call VSP St. Johnsbury or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -