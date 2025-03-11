Derby Barracks/Conditions of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5001281
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 3/10/25, approximately 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry, VT
VIOLATION:
Violating a Condition of Release
ACCUSED: Hazen Nault
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the town of Coventry. Subsequent investigation revealed the accused engaged in a physical dispute with a household member who was protected by conditions of release precluding abusive behavior. The accused was placed under arrest and processed at the Derby Barracks, where he was released with a citation to appear in court later that day.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/25, 1530
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.