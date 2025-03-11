Derby Barracks/Conditions of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5001281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 3/10/25, approximately 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry, VT

VIOLATION:

Violating a Condition of Release

ACCUSED: Hazen Nault

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the town of Coventry. Subsequent investigation revealed the accused engaged in a physical dispute with a household member who was protected by conditions of release precluding abusive behavior. The accused was placed under arrest and processed at the Derby Barracks, where he was released with a citation to appear in court later that day.

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/10/25, 1530

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.