STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Vermont Department of Public Safety hires director of new Animal Welfare Division

WATERBURY, Vermont (Monday, March 10, 2025) — The Department of Public Safety is pleased to announce the selection of Lisa Milot to lead the newly created Division of Animal Welfare.

She begins work in May, at which time the new division will begin creating a comprehensive plan to coordinate animal welfare services throughout Vermont.

Director Milot has exceptional qualifications to lead the division, serving as a faculty member at the University of Georgia School of Law since 2007 with a focus on animal welfare policy. Director Milot also has experience at the federal level as a policy consultant and an extensive background in the Georgia state animal welfare movement.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with the many dedicated volunteers and professionals who worked to create this position to improve animal welfare — and by extension, human welfare — throughout the state of Vermont,” Director Milot said.

Department of Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Batsie said the new director brings not only a comprehensive and deep skill set but also the keen spirit of collaboration necessary to unite the many hardworking stakeholders associated with animal welfare in Vermont.

“We look forward to creating a thoughtful and sensible plan that can serve as a model for states throughout the country,” Deputy Commissioner Batsie said.

Director Milot’s hiring falls under legislation passed in 2024 to establish the Division of Animal Welfare within DPS. Under the new law, the director “shall develop a comprehensive plan for the development, implementation, and enforcement of the animal welfare laws” of Vermont and “oversee investigation and response to animal cruelty complaints in the State in order to provide the best services to Vermont’s animals statewide,” among other duties.

A photo of Director Milot is attached to this release. No interviews are available at this time.

- 30 -