Doe harvest registry
Hunters interested in working with farmers to harvest additional does are encouraged to sign up with the Iowa Doe Harvest Registry. The Registry has been a resource that the Iowa DNR has offered to farmers since the mid-2000s, but is now easier to access.
To participate, go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/
Harvesting antlerless deer is the most important tool for managing deer populations at the state, county and local level.
