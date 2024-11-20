Marmalade, Fashion Boutique, Participates in National 'Pink Friday'

Nationwide Fashion Boutique Partners with The Boutique Hub to Support Small Businesses

Pink Friday was created to shine a spotlight on small businesses and encourage everyone to shop consciously during the holiday season.” — Ashley Alderson, Founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marmalade, the fashion boutique with locations in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia, is proud to participate in the nationwide “Pink Friday” event put on by The Boutique Hub on November 22, 2024. This annual celebration, created to highlight the importance of supporting small businesses during the holiday season, offers shoppers a meaningful way to #ShopSmallFirst ahead of Black Friday.

Ashley Alderson, Founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub, explains, “Pink Friday was created to shine a spotlight on small businesses and encourage everyone to shop consciously during the holiday season. There has never been a more important time than now to ‘shop small first.’ Small businesses make a big impact in America’s communities, and it’s crucial that we support them as much as possible.”

This year, Marmalade will celebrate Pink Friday with exclusive giveaways, gifts with purchase, and special deals at all three of its locations. Staying true to its values of community and giving back, Marmalade will also donate a portion of its proceeds to local charities: The Fashion Foundation in Brooklyn, Girls on the Run in Savannah, and Made with Kindness in Coeur d’Alene.

Timarie Maxwell, also known as “@Oldmanjenkkins” on her social channels, is partnering with Marmalade for this campaign, and shared, “I‘ve been shopping at Marmalade since I was 17, so it feels right to be sharing their shop with my platform. I love backing brands that give back to our community, and leave an impact that goes beyond just having good style. I hope all my ladies get a chance to keep it local and shop Marmalade this Pink Friday.”

Marmalade invites customers to visit their stores for a fun and impactful shopping experience on Pink Friday. Shoppers can enjoy unique in-store activities while supporting local causes and celebrating small businesses that are the heart of their communities.

For more information about Marmalade and its curated selection of designers, visit www.marmaladefreshclothing.com.

——

For additional information or interview specifics, please contact Caylie Shelton, PR Publicist, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

About Marmalade: Marmalade is a mother-daughter owned boutique that celebrates personal style and individuality. Originating in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, our family-owned and operated brand has blossomed over the last 15 years to include locations in Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia.

At Marmalade, we want customers to be inspired when they walk into our stores. We believe confidence is the best accessory, and personal style is a taste acquired over a lifetime of self-discovery. Our boutiques reflect our philosophy with collections that blend practical styles and luxurious quality, perfect for those who live their lives to the fullest. Inspired by our cherished memories shopping together, Marmalade features a diverse and sophisticated selection of designers from around the world to get our customers excited about getting dressed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.