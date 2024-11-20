University of Arizona’s DBIA National Design-Build Student Competition Win Highlights Women’s Growing Role in AEC

Cardinal Design-Build, a student design-build team from the University of Arizona, learned they won the 2024 DBIA National Student Design-Build Competition at the Design-Build Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas, Nov. 8. Photo by Robb McCormick Photography

University of Colorado Boulder and NewSchool of Architecture and Design Earn Runner-Up Honors in Competition Supported by Parsons and HCSS

The students showcased the ingenuity and determination that will define the future of the AEC industry. Their work fills me with confidence for the future of design-build.” — Salvador Chairez, Senior Manager, Component Relations for DBIA

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona’s Cardinal Design-Build team was named the winner of the 2024 DBIA National Design-Build Student Competition, hosted by the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) at the Design-Build Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas. The all-female team from the University of Arizona made history with their win, highlighting the growing role of women in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry.The team — Macie Balkan, Kenadee Carruthers, team captain Reuel Florendo, Lauren Johnson and Lily Trenkamp — brought together their expertise in civil and architectural engineering to craft a winning proposal that stood out for its innovation, cost analysis and seamless integration of Design-Build Best Practices. Their proposal focused on the initial phase of a major airport expansion, including the design of a terminal, airside expansion and an automated people mover (APM). The project reflected a $100 million fixed price variable scope for the initial phase, blending commercial, aviation, civil and transportation design elements into a cohesive design-build proposal.Cardinal Design-Build’s performance was bolstered by Lauren Johnson, who earned the Best Individual Presenter Award for her poised and engaging delivery, impressing judges with her ability to articulate the team’s vision clearly and confidently.“The students showcased the ingenuity and determination that will define the future of the AEC industry,” said Salvador Chairez, Senior Manager, Component Relations for DBIA. “Their work fills me with confidence for the future of design-build.”The competition, sponsored by Parsons Corporation, included 30 teams from 22 colleges and universities. The teams were tasked with responding to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a complex airport expansion project, with a focus on real-world project delivery. After submitting responses to an initial Request for Qualifications (RFQ), the top three teams presented their proposals live to a national panel of industry judges.“This competition is more than an academic exercise — it’s a chance for students to step into the world of design-build professionals,” said Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO. “It’s an invaluable opportunity for them to demonstrate their creativity and collaboration in high-pressure, real-world conditions.”Cardinal Design-Build’s win marks the University of Arizona’s fourth consecutive top-three finish. The team was guided by faculty advisor Dean Papajohn, associate professor of civil and architectural engineering and mechanics at U of A.The competition also recognized the second and third place teams: Rocky Mountain Design-Build from the University of Colorado Boulder and Altitude Design Development from the NewSchool of Architecture and Design. Both teams delivered impressive proposals, reflecting the incredible talent and determination of the next generation of design-build leaders.For more information about DBIA’s student engagement programs and the National Design-Build Student Competition, visit DBIA’s Student Engagement page The November episode of the Design-Build Delivers Podcast , set for a Nov. 26 release, will feature more from the student teams and HCSS.

