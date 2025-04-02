New Format Announced for DBIA’s Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy

Design-Build Institute of America logo

Collaboration with results. For you, your project teams and the industry.

Bootcamp and a la carte options offer flexible paths to leadership development for design-build professionals.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has introduced a new format for its Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy, providing greater flexibility for AEC professionals looking to build critical leadership skills tailored to collaborative project delivery.

Courses in the Academy can now be completed through one of three streamlined options:
• Leadership Mastery Bootcamp: Complete all six courses in person over five consecutive days.
• Accelerated Leadership Bootcamp: Take three courses in person over three days, then complete the remaining three virtually.
• A la carte: Register for individual virtual or in-person courses based on personal or professional development needs.

The Academy includes six focused courses — Leadership, Communication, Teaming, Trust, Mindset and Culture — each designed to reflect the mindset and skills required to lead integrated teams in collaborative delivery environments.

“This Academy is about building the leadership capacity needed to keep pace with the evolution of project delivery,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA Executive Director/CEO. “Understanding that leadership must happen at all levels because it impacts every aspect of the team’s performance and results, the Academy is appropriate for every member of the design-build team, regardless of their experience level, role or discipline.”

Completion of the Academy is an excellent complement to DBIA certification, offering additional leadership development that enhances the Associate DBIA® and DBIA® credentialing experience.

Participants have two years to complete all six courses and receive a verified digital badge they can display on resumes, social profiles and email signatures demonstrating their leadership development. Graduates are also listed in an online Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy Directory, making it easy to identify professionals with Design-Build Done Right® leadership expertise.

The Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy is offered in partnership with Barbara Jackson, LLC. To learn more, watch the Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy Overview.

Organizations interested in delivering the Academy courses directly to their teams can inquire about company-based training options with DBIA at executive@dbia.org.

DBIA's Collaborative Delivery Leadership Academy

About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

