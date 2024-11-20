IDNR reminds hunters to be mindful of use technology in the field
ILLINOIS, November 20 - Know the rules before using drones, artificial intelligence, and e-bikes
SPRINGFIELD - As technological innovation continues to advance, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources cautions hunters to be mindful of rules and best practices surrounding the use of technology in the field. This includes the use of drones for recovering wildlife, artificial intelligence for reviewing hunting laws, and e-bikes to access hunting sites.
Drones
The use of unmanned aircraft, or drones, for any aspect of hunting or recovery of wildlife is unlawful in Illinois.
"Not only is drone use for hunting unlawful in Illinois, it goes against the spirit of fair chase and widely accepted hunting ethics," said Jed Whitchurch, director of the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement. "Illinois Conservation Police officers are monitoring for drone use during the fall and winter hunting seasons. We encourage all hunters to familiarize themselves with the Wildlife Code and abide by the law."
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence, or AI, is gaining popularity as a resource for answers about hunting regulations. But a review of AI-generated answers to common hunting questions in Illinois shows this underdeveloped tool frequently provides flawed, conflicting, or incorrect answers.
E-bikes
As electric bikes, or e-bikes, have become more popular, some hunters have found them to be convenient, affordable vehicles for reaching remote hunting sites. However, these bikes are prohibited on IDNR-owned and operated lands for any reason, including hunting and trapping access, except on public access roads or designated bike trails.
As recently as last week, Illinois Conservation Police received a complaint about a hunter using an e-bike in the woods at the Peabody-River King State Fish and Wildlife Area in St. Clair County. Upon further investigation, the hunter was cited for having an expired e-bike permit, transporting an uncased bow, and other offenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.