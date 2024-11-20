Submit Release
Company Fined $84,000 for Worker Fatality

CANADA, November 20 - Released on November 20, 2024

Kevin's Custom Ag Ltd. pleaded guilty in Nipawin Provincial Court on September 25, 2024 to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening clause 24-8 (2) (b) of the regulations (being an employer fail to provide and maintain approved blasting hoods supplied with air that is clean and at a reasonable temperature for workers engaged in abrasive blasting, resulting in the death of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $60,000, along with a surcharge of $24,000, for a total amount of $84,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on February 23, 2023, in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. A worker was fatally injured as a result of carbon monoxide exposure while using a sandblaster.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

