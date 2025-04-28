Day of Mourning Remembers 27 Workers Who Lost Their Lives

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2025

Every year on April 28, Canada marks the National Day of Mourning. Provincially, flags at all government buildings are lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset.

April 28 was first declared as the National Day of Mourning by the Canadian Labour Congress in 1984. The day is now annually observed across Canada as a way to pay tribute to individuals killed, injured or stricken with illness in the workplace.

In 2024, 27 workplace fatality claims were accepted by the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

"Our condolences are with the friends, families and colleagues of those who lost their life to a workplace injury or illness," Deputy Premier and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "Safety must be a priority in everything we do."

"Today is an important day to reflect on how we can create safer workplaces, so each worker can return home safely at the end of the day," Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board Chairperson Gord Dobrowolsky said. "There is always more work to be done to prevent workplace injuries and illnesses."

In 2023, WorkSafe Saskatchewan, a partnership between the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, released the 2023-2028 Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy to help prevent and reduce serious workplace injuries and fatalities.

