Williston Basin Petroleum Conference Focuses on Boosting Saskatchewan Oil Production

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2025

The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has returned to Regina, showcasing Saskatchewan's world-class oil and gas sector. During the three-day event from April 28 to 30, 2025, Premier Scott Moe will participate in a fireside chat focusing on energy production and Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young will engage in a panel discussion with industry leaders.

"This conference brings together key partners from the Williston Basin oil producing region who are focused on the responsible and sustainable development of our abundant resources," Young said. "Events like this accelerate innovation, which is critical for our province as we pursue our 2030 oil production goal of 600,000 barrels per day. Unleashing Saskatchewan's massive energy potential will create jobs, bring investment and grow the economy, allowing us to continue delivering for the people of our province."

The annual Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has been ongoing for more than 30 years with Regina and Bismarck, North Dakota alternating as host cities each year. This year's conference will feature the sold-out Don Kent Core Workshop. The day-long event, which includes several presentations by the Saskatchewan Geological Survey, will provide an overview of Saskatchewan's many oil and gas opportunities.

"The Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC) is proud to have partnered with the Ministry of Energy and Resources for over two decades on making the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference a success," PTRC CEO Ran Narayanasamy said. "The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference is the place to learn about emerging oil and gas technologies and innovation. PTRC is also hosting a one-day post-conference workshop on May 1 focusing on building knowledge around enhanced oil recovery technologies."

Saskatchewan is the second-largest oil producer in Canada and fifth largest in North America. The sector is an important economic engine for Saskatchewan, employing more than 26,000 people. In 2024, the value of Saskatchewan oil and gas production was $13.5 billion.

Saskatchewan is ranked first in Canada and third in North America for energy sector competitiveness by the Fraser Institute. The ranking is based on factors such as the royalty and taxation regime, regulatory certainty and compliance costs, quality of geological data and political stability, among others.

-30-

For more information, contact: