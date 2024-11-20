Active transportation fund extended for another year

CANADA, November 20 - Funding designed to help build new walking paths and improve active transportation networks is continuing for another year.

There is $5 million available through the province’s Active Transportation Fund for new projects across the province.

“I have received lots of great feedback on how valuable this funding is for our Island communities. Getting active is great for our health, it can connect our communities, and when active transportation replaces travel by car, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault

Since 2020, the fund has supported projects that encourage more walking and biking and has resulted in 130 new active transportation initiatives being developed by community groups, municipalities, and non-governmental organizations. Active transportation includes all forms of non-motorized or human-powered transportation such as wheeling, walking, running and biking.

Municipalities, Indigenous communities and community groups can apply to help with projects such as multi-use pathways, accessibility equipment, equipment racks, and safety features. Funding is also available for developing long-term active transportation plans and for promoting active transportation initiatives.

