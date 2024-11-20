Active transportation fund extended for another year
CANADA, November 20 - Funding designed to help build new walking paths and improve active transportation networks is continuing for another year.
There is $5 million available through the province’s Active Transportation Fund for new projects across the province.
“I have received lots of great feedback on how valuable this funding is for our Island communities. Getting active is great for our health, it can connect our communities, and when active transportation replaces travel by car, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions.”
- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault
Since 2020, the fund has supported projects that encourage more walking and biking and has resulted in 130 new active transportation initiatives being developed by community groups, municipalities, and non-governmental organizations. Active transportation includes all forms of non-motorized or human-powered transportation such as wheeling, walking, running and biking.
Municipalities, Indigenous communities and community groups can apply to help with projects such as multi-use pathways, accessibility equipment, equipment racks, and safety features. Funding is also available for developing long-term active transportation plans and for promoting active transportation initiatives.
Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca
Backgrounder:
Past Active Transportation Fund projects include:
- 112 bike racks for schools, such as ones at West Royalty Elementary School
- 35 km of shared active transportation pathways that are now popular locations for biking and walking
- 57 non-government organization projects approved
- 76 municipal and Indigenous community projects approved
- Signage, outdoor lighting and expanded trails that allow more people to explore the outdoors in communities like Cardigan, Cornwall, Kensington, Lennox Island, Miltonvale Park, Three Rivers and more.
- A variety of trail types including 39 separated pathways, six boardwalks, eight sidewalks, 17 new trails and 24 upgraded trails
- Community active transportation plans, education programs and projects
