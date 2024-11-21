Minyard Morris Assistant Managing Partner Alexander C. Payne Earns 2024 NAPABA 'Best Under 40' Award

Minyard Morris Logo

Orange County’s preeminent family law firm announces Payne’s recognition, which was announced at the 2024 NAPABA Convention in Seattle

I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from NAPABA. It’s a privilege to be recognized among such a talented group of attorneys who dedicate themselves to making a positive impact....” — Alexander Payne, Assistant Managing Partner at Minyard Morris.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minyard Morris , a highly respected Newport Beach, California-based family law firm, announced that Assistant Managing Partner Alexander Payne has received the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association ’s ( NAPABA ) 2024 “Best Under 40” Award at the 2024 NAPABA Convention in Seattle. The award honors the work of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI).“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from NAPABA,” said Alexander Payne, Assistant Managing Partner at Minyard Morris. “It’s a privilege to be recognized among such a talented group of attorneys who dedicate themselves to making a positive impact around the country. It’s why I became a lawyer. I want to make a positive impact in the lives of others, and it fuels my passion to continue advocating for justice and equality.”NAPABA is the nation’s largest Asian-Pacific American membership organization, representing the interests of 80,000 attorneys, judges, law professors, and law students. Approximately 10 people across North America receive this prestigious award annually. The NAPABA “Best Under 40” Award recognizes members of the AANHPI legal community who have achieved exceptional prominence in their respective fields, including academia, business, civic and charitable affairs, the judiciary, or politics.“We’re incredibly proud because this award’s reserved for the best of the best. The entire firm can attest to the fact that Alexander embodies that,” said Mark E. Minyard, Managing Partner of Minyard Morris. “He’s one of the only Family Law Attorneys to have ever won their recognition, so he’s truly a trailblazer. He carries that commitment to excellence into everything he does.”Alexander received this award due to his inspiring background, involvement in various legal communities, and exceptional skill in family law. Alex’s work offering free legal assistance to low-income residents and volunteering for Orange County Korean American Bar Association Foundation’s legal clinics also factored into this honor. In addition, Alex was admitted in 2023 as a fellow to the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML). AAML is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. The organization selectively admits the most distinguished family law attorneys in the country.About Minyard MorrisMinyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents its clients with a sense of urgency and has the unique practice of meeting, as a firm, to strategically brainstorm cases three times weekly. Clients of Minyard Morris benefit from the opinions of 20 Orange County family law attorneys regarding significant issues in their cases.Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 46 years, drawing from over 350 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients’ issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that clients’ best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers and who truly understands local practice and politics.

