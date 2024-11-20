MG Developer’s 'The Village At Coral Gables' Is 60% Sold

The Village at Coral Gables

Exclusive 48-Residence Mediterranean Revival Development Achieves Milestone, Drawing National Attention from Buyers Seeking a Blend of Historic Charm & Luxury

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MG Developer , one of South Florida’s leading real estate development firms, proudly announces that its project, The Village at Coral Gables, is now 60% sold. After breaking ground just a year ago, The Village at Coral Gables—an exclusive collection of 48 luxury townhomes, lofts, villas, and flats—has rapidly become a magnet for discerning buyers nationwide. Inspired by the vision of Coral Gables’ founder, George Merrick, this Mediterranean Revival-style development seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury, elevating it to one of the most sought-after residential communities in South Florida.Drawing on the timeless beauty of Seville, Spain, and Merrick’s dream for “The City Beautiful,” The Village is a living masterpiece of architecture by De La Guardia Victoria Architects & Urbanists. Residences range from 1,750 to 3,100 square feet, with prices starting at $2.2 million. Slated for completion in the second quarter of 2025, The Village has now reached its topping off milestone and is currently ahead of schedule. Interest continues to rise from across the U.S., as selective buyers are drawn to Coral Gables’ rich history, lush landscapes, and luxury lifestyle.“We’re incredibly excited to hit this important milestone at The Village at Coral Gables,” said Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer. “The demand for this project from both local and national buyers underscores the enduring appeal of Coral Gables. It’s a rare opportunity to live in a community that balances the charm of a close-knit historic town with the sophistication of modern living. The success of The Village is a testament to George Merrick’s vision and the timeless allure of Mediterranean architecture.”Situated at 504 Malaga Avenue, nestled between Malaga Avenue, Santander Avenue, Segovia Street, and Hernando Street, The Village at Coral Gables is set to become one of the most desirable residential destinations in South Florida as the remaining residences are quickly being sold. With less than half of the residences remaining, interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly.“One of the country’s most prolific markets, Coral Gables has become known for its rich history that has shaped the city into the multifaceted community it is today,” said Mayi de la Vega, founder and CEO of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “The Village, with its internationally inspired design and luxurious residences, continues to draw buyers from across the globe, while elevating the standard for high-end developments in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”Amenities at The Village include a wellness clubhouse, fitness center, plunge pool, library, conference room, and high-speed Wi-Fi, catering to both relaxation and productivity. The Village at Coral Gables is on track to become a nationally recognized hallmark of luxury living.The Village at Coral Gables, offers residents access to the best of South Florida living, all within walking distance of downtown Coral Gables’ golf courses, the renowned Biltmore and Loews Hotels, cultural attractions, and world-class dining. The surrounding neighborhood reflects The City Beautiful’s signature beauty, with lush landscapes, charming courtyards, and serene fountains inspired by Seville’s Plaza de España.For more information, please visit www.mgdevelopermiami.com ###About MG DeveloperMG Developer, headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, is a premier residential property development firm led by Alirio Torrealba and a subsidiary of MG Capital. The company specializes in delivering a full spectrum of real estate services, from concept creation and site selection to project execution. MG Developer is deeply committed to enhancing the cultural fabric of the community, actively supporting public arts and philanthropy. The firm has partnered with organizations such as the Coral Gables Museum, Coral Gables Community Foundation, Baptist Health Foundation, and other initiatives that elevate the quality of life in South Florida. In addition to its local engagement, MG Developer has long supported FundaHigado, a foundation dedicated to advancing medical education and treatment for children with liver diseases.Expanding its presence across Miami-Dade County, MG Developer's strategic vision and collaborative approach with investors have fueled its growth into multifamily developments throughout key submarkets in South Florida. For more information, please visit www.mgdevelopermiami.com

