Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic Recently Opened New Location in Starkville

STARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic held a ribbon cutting at its newest location in Starkville today. Mississippians from the Gulf Coast to Oxford may be familiar with the statewide Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic and their ever-growing presence in the state. Their team of medical professionals is a driving force in helping Mississippians diagnose and overcome their asthma and allergy symptoms. Today they celebrated their newest clinic with a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

The Starkville location located at 100 Brandon Road is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dr. Joshua Fowler, Allergist and Immunologist, is the primary physician at the clinic. "Helping patients find a better quality of life is our motivation,” said Fowler. “From allergy symptoms and asthma to more complex immune issues, we work to find solutions that bring relief to Mississippians in the Golden Triangle area."

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic has found success through the careful and thorough treatment of patients all across Mississippi. Every year, thousands of Mississippians are able to live their lives unrestrained by their crushing asthma and allergy symptoms thanks to the work of their local clinic. Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic treats seasonal allergies, food allergies, and asthma. They also offer skin testing and oral challenges.

About Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic offices are located in Jackson, Ridgeland, Hattiesburg, Oxford, Meridian, D’Iberville, and Starkville. If you or a family member show signs of allergies, reach out to a location near you. For more information about Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic, visit their website at https://msaac.com and follow them on Facebook at @MississippiAsthmaandAllergyClinicPA and Twitter at @MSAsthmaAllergy.

