SimpleTherapy Earns Spot Among the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2024 by The Healthcare Technology Report

Recognized for advancing accessible, innovative solutions in musculoskeletal healthcare

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpleTherapy, a leader in virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in The Healthcare Technology Report’s prestigious Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2024. This recognition celebrates SimpleTherapy’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, accessible, and effective care that empowers individuals to improve their musculoskeletal health.

“We are honored to be named among such an impressive group of organizations driving advancements in healthcare technology,” said Jeremy Oswald, President of SimpleTherapy. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team to improving lives through personalized, technology-enabled care that is simple, accessible, and effective.”

The Healthcare Technology Report is a trusted resource for insights on companies transforming healthcare through technological innovation. Its annual Top 100 list highlights organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership, impact, and commitment to advancing healthcare delivery.

SimpleTherapy’s flagship virtual MSK program combines cutting-edge technology with evidence-based care, offering users over 2,000 guided videos, live 1:1 sessions with licensed physical therapists, and seamless integration with in-person care options. By meeting people where they are—on their phones, tablets, or computers—SimpleTherapy makes it easier than ever for individuals to prevent and manage musculoskeletal pain.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to simplify care and improve outcomes for people everywhere,” said Arpit Khemka, CEO of SimpleTherapy. “This achievement inspires us to continue innovating and partnering with clients to deliver solutions that make a meaningful difference.”

For more details, read about SimpleTherapy’s recognition here.

About SimpleTherapy

SimpleTherapy provides physical, MSK and behavioral health services that combine digital and technology-guided treatment with a national network of in-person and telehealth providers. At our core is a commitment to providing inclusive, holistic care that is simple, accessible, and personalized. Our clinically backed, innovative solutions support the overall health of your workforce and reduce costs for all parties. Our clients include employers of all sizes, major health plans and Fortune 50 organizations. SimpleTherapy, where improved health meets simplicity. For further details, reach out to us at sales@simpletherapy.com.

