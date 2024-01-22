SimpleTherapy Expands Accessibility of Musculoskeletal Support through Computer Vision Integration

SimpleTherapy logo PreciseVision AI

PreciseVision AI Delivers Unparalleled Motion Assessment Accuracy

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpleTherapy, the pioneer of digital musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare, is expanding access to personalized, virtual MSK care by integrating computer vision technology (CVT) into its suite of services. In today's movement-centric world, SimpleTherapy takes an inventive stride in movement assessment with PreciseVision AI. This move enhances the company’s commitment to delivering a holistic, outcome-driven solution that reshapes the approach to total MSK health. The best part? It’s all sensor-free.

PreciseVision delivers an easily accessible, 24/7/365 option for a thorough, virtual movement assessment via a members’ webcam or phone camera. Comparable to an in-person evaluation, PreciseVision is designed to help diagnose the root causes of joint and muscle tension, limited range of motion, and functional challenges.

This accessible approach—no extra gadgets needed—strengthens clinical pathways, enhances personalization, and simplifies the member journey.

Comprehensive Evaluation

Developed collaboratively by expert therapists and AI engineers, PreciseVision interprets complex motion with a level of accuracy that was once unattainable. It spots subtle patterns in movement that may escape the human eye, enabling a deeper understanding of musculoskeletal function. This level of detail not only enhances the precision of the assessments but also enriches the personalized care plans developed by physical therapists.

Kelly Mclaughlin, DPT, ATC cert MDT, and Director of MSK Programs at SimpleTherapy, highlights its clinical depth: “The blend of our PreciseVision assessment and live 1:1 PT evaluations offers an unparalleled clinical MSK assessment. It's the perfect marriage of PT wisdom and hard data, ensuring the most potent clinical blueprint.”

Enhanced Personalization

PreciseVision AI is helping SimpleTherapy’s physical therapists advance the future of movement analysis by identifying movement deficiencies, muscular imbalances, and weak spots early on for quicker, more effective outcomes. PreciseVision movement analysis, paired with a responsive care team, crafts personalized care plans that ensure each exercise is optimally aligned with the member’s therapeutic needs.

Member Journey

PreciseVision movement assessments are accessible anytime, from anywhere. The assessment itself is simple for all ages and tech levels, featuring over 30 tailored motion assessments.

Post-assessment, physical therapists dive into the data, creating personalized care plans. Members receive a detailed report, including therapist notes, sent directly to their inbox.

About SimpleTherapy

At our core is a commitment to precision and individualized care that delivers simple, accessible, and personalized journeys while reducing costs for all parties involved. Established in 2011 by orthopedic surgeons and physical therapists, SimpleTherapy stands as the most comprehensive MSK platform solution, seamlessly addressing everything from prevention to surgical rehab. Whether virtually or in-person, our personalized exercise therapy programs, real-time feedback, and proven track record in clinical trials position us as the go-to choice for managing musculoskeletal disorders. At SimpleTherapy we make attaining MSK health simpler. For further details, reach out to us at sales@simpletherapy.com.



###