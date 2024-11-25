Asset IQ signs new agreement with a larger Entertainment Organization for Dinosaur Show Prop Auction

Dinosaur Auction Dinosaur Auction

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset IQ signs new contract to dispose of a Dinosaur Show & Prop Collection up for Auction

Attention all dinosaur enthusiasts, production companies and collectors! Announcing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of prehistoric entertainment history. This highly coveted Dinosaur Road Show and Prop Collection, consisting of over 15 animatronic dinosaurs in various sizes and types, is up for auction.

This is a rare chance to own a realistic and impressive display of these ancient creatures and collect amazing one of a kind show props.

The collection, previously used for various global entertainment venues includes lifelike replicas of popular dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, and Velociraptor. Each prop has been meticulously hand crafted to accurately depict the physical features and movements of these creatures, making them a must-have for any dinosaur venue, enthusiast or collector. Additional Parts, original molds and travel containers for most of the inventory are also available, adding to the value and uniqueness of this auction.

The auction is currently running on assetiqfinancial.com, online platform. This is a rare opportunity for individuals, museums, zoo’s and educational institutions to own all or part of this one-of-a-kind collection.

Visit our website at assetintelligencegroup.placebids.net/auctions/1695215 to review items and to place bids on the Dinosaur Prop Collection. For more information contact Asset IQ LLC at 513-724-1133. This is a must-see event for all dinosaur enthusiasts and collectors

