Asset IQ Financial and Auction Services expands on West Coast

Asset IQ expands out West as previously announced growth strategy evolves

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Asset IQ Financial Services, a leader in recovery and remarketing services announces its expansion into California with a facility in Los Angeles to service our national and west coast customers.

A new strategy aimed at expanding facility capabilities announced earlier this year continues to move the company forward and create a more long-term and sustainable business model. As a result, Asset IQ has been directly targeting Los Angeles and the Phoenix Area and expects to grow significantly in both markets over the next few years.

Since January 2020, Asset IQ’s President, Dale Barger, has led this strategic repositioning and guided the company's response to COVID-19. The company benefits from Mr. Barger's extensive background in building companies and forging long lasting client relationships.

Additionally, Asset IQ is strategizing with new partners to find creative solutions in turn-around, value-add, distressed, and COVID-19 impacted properties and assets, leveraging AIQ’s leadership in providing results driven recovery, remarketing and auction services that are needed during these challenging times.



Asset IQ Financial is a dedicated provider of recovery, remarketing, appraisal and auction service solutions since 2010 that provides our clients with lower cost and more effective alternative to complex process of reclamation, disposition, ongoing management and resale of high-value assets (either through foreclosure, repossession or end of term). In addition, our marketing approach is custom designed for each vertical market within a lease or loan portfolio, allowing us to deliver the most impactful results for our clients with facilities in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Texas, Indiana and California. Learn more at www.assetiqfinancial.com



About Asset IQ

Asset Realty Auctions, an elite team of highly trained and experienced professionals, has been synonymous with the sale of real estate and commercial assets by auction since 1959. We continue today to be known for the highest standards of service, professionalism, integrity, and results. Learn more at www.assetrealtyauctions.com