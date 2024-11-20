Meet our 2024 Pringle Award Winners

On Saturday 16 November 2024, Rethink Mental Illness announced our 2024 award winners at our bi-annual Members' Day in London. Our annual awards recognise people and groups who have made a real difference to people severely affected by mental illness during the previous year.

