Meet our 2024 Pringle Award Winners

On Saturday 16 November 2024, Rethink Mental Illness announced our 2024 award winners at our bi-annual Members' Day in London. Our annual awards recognise people and groups who have made a real difference to people severely affected by mental illness during the previous year.

