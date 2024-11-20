Guardian & Observer journalists vote to strike

Journalists at the Guardian & Observer will undertake two 48-hour periods of strike action on 4-5 December and 12-13 December following a resounding ballot result in favour of industrial action.

93% of journalists voted in support of a walkout over the planned sale of The Observer, pursued by the Guardian Media Group (GMG).

The NUJ has repeatedly urged GMG to halt exclusive talks with Tortoise Media and engage constructively with the union on the future of the title. The union discovered during ACAS negotiations on 19 November that the GMG board had taken the decision on Friday to recommend the title’s sale, despite the company telling the NUJ on Thursday that due diligence hadn’t at that point been completed.

Negotiations over the sale commenced without any consultation with journalists, and the union has expressed its concern over a lack of transparency despite claims by the organisation. In September, the NUJ's Guardian & Observer chapel passed a vote of no confidence in the Scott Trust, noting its betrayal of commitments to the Observer. 96% of journalists voted in favour of action short of strike and ballot results were discussed at a meeting of the chapel today.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Journalists have delivered a clear message to the Guardian Media Group and Scott Trust over their resolve in this dispute. Industrial action is always a last resort, but deeply disappointed members have been left with no choice than to take action in their defence of the Observer’s heritage and public interest journalism. GMG has acted in poor faith, revealing hours into yesterday's negotiations that recommendation of the sale had already been agreed despite previous assurances to the contrary. "Members at the Guardian & Observer have the full support of the NUJ as they exercise their right to strike in a move that demonstrates the unity and strength of feeling among journalists. Industrial action can be avoided by the company pausing the sale to Tortoise Media and listening to the concerns of journalists and readers.”

