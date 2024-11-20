OSCE-led exercise in Bosnia and Herzegovina on preventing and countering terrorist use of the internet

From 18 to 20 November 2024, the OSCE Transnational Threats Department (TNTD), in collaboration with the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, delivered a three-day national table-top exercise in Sarajevo, which focused on preventing and countering the use of the internet for terrorist purposes.

Over 50 participants from various governmental agencies, civil society, media outlets and international organizations took part in the exercise, which fostered interactive, scenario-based exchanges, allowing participants to deepen their understanding of online terrorism threats while exploring practical, human rights-centered solutions.

The scenarios were designed to explore concrete recommendations to combat online activities of violent extremist and terrorist groups that align with Bosnia and Herzegovina's national security objectives.

“Violent extremists and terrorist groups increasingly exploit communication technologies to mobilize resources, recruit, radicalize and incite attacks through the internet and social media. The potential use of information and communication technologies for terrorist attacks targeting critical infrastructure must not be underestimated," emphasized Ivana Veselčič, Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina in her welcoming remarks.

The exercise was facilitated by both local and international experts, including representatives from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, and Europol.

“We gather at a pivotal moment. Over the last years, we have been witnessing how digital technologies are being misused and exploited to spread violent extremist ideologies, recruit vulnerable individuals and co-ordinate harmful activities across borders”, Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina said.

Participants learned from global good practices for combating the challenges posed by terrorists' misuse of the internet, with attention to respect for the right to privacy and freedoms related to expression, association, peaceful assembly, religion or belief, as well as gender sensitivity.

Minister-Counsellor Jarosław Mikuś from the Embassy of Poland in Bosnia and Herzegovina emphasized: “A whole-of-society approach is vital to counter terrorist exploitation of the internet, involving governments, civil society, the private sector, and individuals in strategies that uphold human rights and freedoms”.

“It is crucial to combat online violent extremism without infringing on human rights and fundamental freedoms. Balancing security and liberty is essential to uphold our values while effectively addressing terrorism,” emphasized Colonel Heiko Hutter, Military Adviser from the Permanent Mission of Germany to the OSCE in his welcoming remarks.

The event was conducted as part of the TNTD’s extra-budgetary project “Series of National Table-Top Exercises in South-Eastern Europe on Preventing and Countering the Use of the Internet for Terrorist Purposes”, with financial contributions from Germany and Poland.