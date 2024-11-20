MedWand Solutions Expands Healthcare Access from Small Towns to Rural Communities Across the U.S. and Beyond

MedWand Empowers Providers to Deliver High-Quality, Accessible Care for All Patients, Regardless of Their Location

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Rural Health Day (NRHD), celebrated annually on the third Thursday of November, MedWand Solutions, Inc. is reflecting on its partnerships and future initiatives, including the development of a program with Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University to explore ways to improve access to care in rural areas, as well as its global expansion into regions such as New Zealand, Rwanda, and Thailand. These efforts reinforce MedWand’s mission to deliver high-quality, accessible care to even the most remote communities.According to the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (2022), rural areas are home to nearly 61 million Americans(i) who often face significant barriers to healthcare, including a disproportionate shortage of qualified providers—71% of primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) are located in rural and frontier communities(ii). MedWand bridges this gap by equipping providers with its telemedicine solution, enabling real-time health exams and consultations by enabling a physician to remote into an examination regardless of geographic limitations.“Our mission at MedWand is to ensure that a patient’s zip code won’t determine the quality of their care,” said Todd Cornell, CEO and President of MedWand Solutions. “National Rural Health Day is the perfect time to reaffirm our commitment to supporting rural providers and their communities by delivering innovative solutions that improve access to healthcare and advance health equity.”MedWand’s technology has the ability to transform rural healthcare across the U.S., addressing the needs of small towns and farming communities. By supporting rural clinics—86% of which offer free or reduced-cost care and 97% accept Medicaid or CHIP patients(iii) —MedWand helps ensure greater access to quality care for underserved populations.Earlier this year, MedWand participated in and won a Hack-a-Thon at the Macon and Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences Ellmer School of Nursing at Old Dominion University, tackling the critical challenges of rural healthcare access. Competing against reputable companies like TeleDoc, AmWell Health, and SmartMeters, MedWand impressed a panel of esteemed judges, including nurse executives and industry leaders, with its innovative approach to leveraging telehealth. The students were tasked with creating a $300,000 strategy to improve care and reduce costs in underserved areas, and MedWand Solutions stood out for its ability to unite healthcare and deliver impactful results.“MedWand’s technology is uniquely suited to meet the needs of rural communities, ensuring high-quality, accessible care where it’s needed most,” said Dr. Tina Gustin, Associate Professor, Ellmer School of Nursing at Old Dominion University and Director of the University’s Center for Telehealth-Innovation, Education and Research. “Its ability to perform remote exams and collect vitals in real time would allow us to bring essential care to rural communities like Franklin, Virginia.”Gustin added, “MedWand’s comprehensive capabilities are perfectly suited to support student-base care and adult care for rural families and schools, enabling us to address critical healthcare needs and make a meaningful difference where it’s needed most.”MedWand is already making strides in supporting rural healthcare communities globally, expanding into Rwanda, New Zealand, and Thailand. In New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands, Whānau Tahi, meaning "Family First," has been appointed as an authorized distributor. This partnership broadens the reach of MedWand’s VirtualCare technology, helping healthcare professionals deliver comprehensive on-site or remote patient examinations in underserved areas while improving patient outcomes across the region.As rural communities continue to fuel an innovative healthcare infrastructure, MedWand remains dedicated to providing the tool that empower providers and ensure equitable access to care. Together with stakeholders and rural healthcare champions, MedWand celebrates the power of rural and its essential role in shaping the future of healthcare.For more information on MedWand, visit www.medwand.com . To schedule a private demonstration or to request a formal quotation please contact MedWand at www.medwand.com/contact.html Sources● (i) Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (2022). Defining rural population. Accessed 9/5/2024 from https://www.hrsa.gov/ruralhealth/about-us/what-is-rural ● (ii) HRSA Data Warehouse (2022). Explore HPSAs. Accessed 9/5/2024 from https://data.hrsa.gov/topics/healthworkforce/shortage-areas ● (iii) David, H., Gale, J.A., Leighton, Al, & Bratesman, S. (2010).Are rural health clinics part of the rural safety net? Accessed 7/3/2023 from https://digitalcommons.usm.maine.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1006&context=clinics *Electrocardiogram feature is currently awaiting US FDA 510(k) clearance.

