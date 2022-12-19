Fitness Drinkware Company Ice Shaker Announces Sponsorship with National Pickleball Athlete Ryan Sherry
Gronkowski-backed Brand is Thrilled to Add Top Ranked Pickleball Player as Brand Ambassador
Ice Shaker offers convenient hydration with internal measurement markers inside the bottles, making it easy for athletes like myself to track liquid intake. ”DALLAS, TX, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built for athletes by athletes, the revolutionary sports bottle company owned by former NFL athlete Chris Gronkowski, Ice Shaker, is pleased to announce its new partnership with pickleball’s star athlete, Ryan Sherry. Ranked as one of the top ten players in the nation, Sherry is a former ATP professional tennis player with many awards and accolades to his name. This month, Sherry has officially partnered with the famed protein bottle brand to perform and compete as a sponsored Ice Shaker athlete.
— Ryan Sherry
“Sports is a core part of my life, and hydration is certainly a key part of my performance,” shared Sherry, professional pickleball player. “Ice Shaker offers convenient hydration with internal measurement markers inside the bottles, making it easy for athletes like myself to track liquid intake. I am truly honored and beyond stoked to partner with a respected, athlete-backed brand.”
Sherry quickly positioned himself as a top level singles player in the professional division of pickleball. The Florida-based athlete currently plays on the Pro Circuit and has recently taken home a silver medal at the Hertz PPA national championship. Bringing the competitive and driven spirit to the court, Sherry will continue to master the paddle in the upcoming Hyundai Masters tournament in Rancho Mirage, CA.
“Ice Shaker is thrilled to partner with such a dominating player within the sport of pickleball,” said Chris Gronkowski, CEO and Founder of Ice Shaker. “Pickleball is growing in popularity and Ice Shaker is very excited to grow alongside the sport by supporting Ryan Sherry as he continues to dominate the court with an Ice Shaker bottle in hand."
Founded in 2016 by former NFL player, Chris Gronkowski, Ice Shaker became a premium alternative to traditional, plastic shaker bottles. The brand is backed by large investors like Mark Cuban, billionaire investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, and brother and NFL Tight End superstar, Rob Gronkowski. Ice Shaker has captured those who are wanting to live a healthier lifestyle by having a bottle to keep up with it. With over 1 million bottles sold, Ice Shaker thrives to promote ultimate hydration and confidence within the fitness community.
For more information on Ice Shaker and its products, please visit https://www.IceShaker.com.
Victoria Elder
victori Solutions
email us here