Stay Safe and Warm: Preparing Your Home for Winter Emergencies

Winter can be a beautiful season, but it also brings the potential for harsh weather and unexpected emergencies. From snowstorms to power outages, being prepared can make a world of difference. Here’s a comprehensive guide to getting your home winter-ready and ensuring your family stays safe and warm during the colder months.

Prepare Your Home

Insulate your home: proper insulation helps retain heat, making your home more energy efficient. Check for drafts around windows and doors and use weather stripping or caulk to seal them.

Maintain your heating system: have your heating system serviced by a professional to ensure it’s in good working order. Replace filters regularly to maintain efficiency.

Chimney and fireplace: if you have a wood-burning fireplace, have the chimney inspected and cleaned. Make sure you have a good supply of dry, seasoned wood.

Check your roof and gutters: ensure your roof is in good condition and clear gutters of leaves and debris to prevent ice dams.

Stock up on essentials: have a supply of non-perishable food, bottled water, medications, and other essentials to last at least three days in case you’re snowed in.

Snow removal safety: be aware that shoveling snow or even starting the snowblower comes with an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.

Home Heating Safety Tips

Use space heaters safely: choose models with automatic shut-off features. Keep them at least three feet away from flammable items like curtains, bedding, or furniture. Place them on a flat, non-flammable surface and never leave them unattended.

Fireplace safety: ensure the chimney is clean and well-vented before use. Use a fire screen to contain embers and sparks. Never leave a fire unattended or let it burn overnight.

Carbon monoxide precautions: avoid using gas ovens, grills, or outdoor heaters indoors. Install carbon monoxide detectors and test them regularly.

Smoke alarms: install and test smoke alarms in key areas of your home, such as bedrooms and living spaces. Replace batteries as needed.

General heating practices: avoid overloading electrical outlets with multiple heating devices. Keep heating equipment maintained and inspected annually.

Snow removal equipment: keep shovels, ice scrapers, and snow blowers ready for use. Consider eco-friendly ice melt to protect your pets and plants.

Generator: if you have a portable generator, ensure it’s in working order and you have enough fuel. Never use a generator indoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Create a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Home

Start now to Be Two Weeks Ready with things needed by family members during an outage or evacuation for up to two weeks. Learn more about what supplies to consider. Some items include:

Flashlights and extra batteries

Portable phone charger

Battery-operated radio

First aid kit

Blankets and warm clothing

Rock salt or kitty litter for traction on icy walkways

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Medications

First aid supplies

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra blankets

Pet supplies

Pro tip: Keep an emergency radio on hand that receives signals from AM/FM/SW and NOAA. Weather radios are available for under $40. These compact devices often come with built-in solar panels, can run on backup batteries, or hand-cranking and serve multiple functions as a flashlight and power bank for your cell phone.

What to Do After the Emergency

Inspect Your Home. Check for any damage to your roof, windows, and pipes.

Make necessary repairs to prevent further issues.

Restock Supplies. After the emergency, restock your emergency supplies and review your preparedness plan for any improvements.

If the power went out, you may need to replace your food. SNAP benefits can be replaced within 10 days.

If you are unsure if your food is safe, contact your local extension office.

Being proactive about winter preparedness not only ensures your safety but also brings peace of mind. Stay prepared, stay safe, and enjoy the beauty of winter without worry.

Other Resources

Be prepared for a winter storm

#WinterReady | Ready.gov

Oregon Department of Transportation Winter Travel Tips