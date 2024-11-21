Keyless Expands US Presence with New Leadership and Seasoned Advisors to Support Growing Customer Base

The privacy-preserving biometric authentication leader announces new US advisors, leadership team members, and customer.

Our new advisors and leadership team members will help us continue to strengthen our presence in the US market and deliver innovative solutions that enhance security, privacy, and user experience." — Andrea Carmignani, Keyless Co-founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless , the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, has announced strategic developments as it continues expanding its North American presence. The company has appointed Ali Nazem as Head of Sales North America and Stephan Koester as Director of Technical Services Americas. Additionally, Charles Walton and Sarah Clark, renowned industry experts, have joined as advisors to guide Keyless’ growth in the US market.This comes as Keyless has secured another North American customer, marking a further step in Keyless’ mission to redefine authentication with privacy-preserving biometrics that enhance security and reduce costs.Driving Success in North America:Ali Nazem brings 20 years of expertise in enterprise sales and technology, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional growth in the biometrics, KYC and digital identity verification space as former Sr. Sales Director, Strategic Accounts at Mitek.Stephan Koester, CISSP, a seasoned delivery and technical services leader for ForgeRock's identity and access management platform, will focus on guiding clients through implementation to ensure smooth deployments and deliver measurable results.Sarah Clark, former SVP Digital Identity at Mastercard and General Manager of the Identity Business at Mitek, is a seasoned executive in fraud prevention and identity solutions with proven experience leading and growing B2B and B2B2C SaaS businesses.Charles Walton is a prominent figure in the field of decentralized identity, focusing on empowering individuals to control their digital identities and personal data. As former SVP and General Manager of Identity Mastercard and as well at Avast, he has played pivotal roles in developing and implementing decentralized identity solutions.Continued Traction in the US MarketKeyless has secured another customer in North America, marking another significant step in its regional expansion. This latest win showcases Keyless’ ability to deliver innovative, privacy-preserving biometric solutions tailored to market needs. The deployment enhanced the organization’s Single Sign-On (SSO) system by introducing genuine identity assurance through privacy-preserving biometrics. Keyless seamlessly integrated with the existing SSO, replacing traditional credential-based authentication with facial biometrics . This enables the organization to continuously authenticate users' identities throughout their journey, rather than relying on a single initial verification. This transformation eliminates password vulnerabilities, enhances security, and simplifies the user experience.Supporting a Privacy-First Future“North America represents a critical market for Keyless as demand for privacy-preserving biometrics continues to grow,” said Andrea Carmignani, CEO and Co-Founder of Keyless. “Ali and Stephan bring unparalleled expertise and a shared commitment to transforming authentication. With Sarah and Charles’ advisory leadership, we are poised to strengthen our presence in the US market and deliver innovative solutions that enhance security, privacy, and user experience, addressing diverse authentication challenges across industries.”

