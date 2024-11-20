Something Special from Wisconsin and Alice in Dairyland Celebrate Local Businesses this Holiday Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 20, 2024

Contact: Kelly Mella, Public Information Officer, (608) 440-0294, kelly.mella@wisconsin.gov



Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. – As the holiday season approaches, the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program can help consumers choose products for meals and gifts that support local Wisconsin businesses.

The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. The program's nearly 500 member companies offer a wide variety of products including books, gardening supplies, dairy products, snacks, candles, cooking and baking kits, beverages, sweets, and more. For more information and a complete list of SSfW members, visit www.somethingspecialwi.com.

To help consumers choose the perfect Wisconsin product this holiday season, 77th Alice in Dairyland Halei Heinzel will be featuring products from several SSfW members in television and radio interviews, newspaper articles, blog posts, and social media through December 7, 2024. Follow the “Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays" campaign on the SSfW Facebook and Instagram pages (https://www.facebook.com/somethingspecialwisconsin/ and https://www.instagram.com/datcpssfw/, respectively) or through local media.

“Supporting our local producers, processors, and small businesses is easy with Something Special from Wisconsin and I'm excited to share more about the program over the next few weeks," said Heinzel. “These Wisconsin-made products shine during the holiday season, whether wrapped in a bow, brought to a gathering, or served at the dinner table!"

In addition to supporting local businesses, purchasing from a SSfW member helps consumers avoid the potential of being scammed. Every year, Wisconsinites encounter scammers trying to steal their money through fake and imposter websites when shopping online. Holiday shoppers can learn more about holiday scams by visiting ConsumerProtection.wi.gov or calling the Wisconsin Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.

SSfW member businesses participating in the holiday campaign this year include the following: Ambrosia Flame Candles; Angela Rose Studios LLC; Bucket of Bread; Carr Valley Cheese Company, Inc.; Confections For Any Occasion; Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC; CTL Foods, Inc.; Dairy Diaries LLC; Emmanuel's Mix LLC; Fazio's Chocolate; FillMyRecipe LLC dba Flavor Temptations; Heartland Craft Grains; Hi-Ho Soda; Honestly Cranberry; Inspiration Acres: Christmas Tree Lot & Local Gift Market; J's BBQ; Just Fudge; Moose Lake Mustard; Mulberry Farm Candle Co.; Oak Creek Hemp Company; Palo Popcorn; Pine River Pre-Pack Inc.; Prairie Junction Co.; Ron's Wisconsin Cheese LLC.; Sheboygan Pasty Company; Silver Spring Foods; Soap & Flame; Starla's Seasonings, Dips & Mixes; Talk Dog To Me; Two Guernsey Girls Creamery; Ultimate Confections Chocolates; and Woollets, LLC.

About Alice in Dairyland

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, Goodman's Jewelers, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, The Dairy Innovation Hub, Wisconsin Beef Council, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, and the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit www.aliceindairyland.com and follow Alice online on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

###





