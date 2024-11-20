Submit Release
Effects on CBO’s Baseline of the Increase in Immigration Among Other Foreign Nationals

The number of people entering the United States has increased sharply in recent years. In CBO’s projection, that increase in immigration boosts economic growth and reduces the size of the budget deficit over the 2024–2034 projection period.

This presentation describes the demographic characteristics of the people in the immigration surge and the effects of the surge on CBO’s projection of the following:

  • Gross domestic product;
  • Compensation and wages;
  • Interest rates, unemployment, and inflation; and
  • The federal budget.

