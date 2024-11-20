MDC Dec. 6 virtual program offers tips on making holiday crafts

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Adding an outdoors flair to decorations is a good way to personalize and beautify the holiday season.

People who would like to learn more about incorporating nature into their holiday decorations should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Conservation Families: Natural Holiday Craft” a free virtual event from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will demonstrate how a variety of items from the outdoors can make beautiful decorations. She will also show how the 2024 MDC Natural Events Calendar can be recycled to brighten up the holiday season.

People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204675

Though this program is free, registration is required. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.