ATTO Technology Powers New actidata T-Pontis iSCSI Bridges

AMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATTO Technology , Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announced its 8100T intelligent bridge was selected by actidata Storage Systems GmbH, a provider of data storage, backup, and archiving solutions, to power their new actidata T-PontisiSCSI Bridge products.The ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T is an accelerated intelligent bridging device that shares up to four SAS tape drives over a 10Gb iSCSI Ethernet network. A custom chipset runs ATTO Distributed Software Architecture (ADSA), a self-optimizing real-time operating system designed specifically for embedded hardware. XstreamCORE 8100T is available as a standalone product or can be embedded into customer platforms such as actidata’s T-Pontis iSCSI Bridge."Integrating ATTO's XstreamCORE 8100T into our T-Pontis product line has allowed us to offer scalable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for our customers' data archiving and backup needs,” said Albrecht Hestermann, Head of Sales and Marketing at actidata. "ATTO's technology has been a valuable asset in developing our new T-Pontis iSCSI Bridges. Their collaboration has been instrumental in bringing this innovative solution to market."actidata T-Pontis 1U-Bi is a dual 10Gb Ethernet to 12Gb SAS iSCSI bridge supporting LTO tape libraries equipped with up to four LTO tape drives served from a dedicated backup and archive server or virtual out of a virtual machine (VM). Thanks to iSCSI, the actidata T-Pontis iSCSI Bridge operates independently from central operating systems and is controlled via a server-based installed iSCSI initiator.actidata T-Pontis 1U-LTO is a dual 10GbE iSCSI bridge with built-in LTO tape drive (1x LTO-8 or 1x LTO-9). It is ideal for installing in a remote location operated via existing Ethernet topologies, controlled by a centralized server or VMs. Each unit is deployed in a compact and robust 1U rackmount chassis with a 240W power supply and features a front display that shows actual IPs, environmental temperature, and humidity. Included 10Gb SFP+ transceivers and rackmount rails make the products ready out of the box."We are thrilled to see our XstreamCORE technology driving actidata's innovative T-Pontis iSCSI Bridges,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. "It's been a great partnership, and we're excited about the future of this product."Whether embedded in actidata’s T-Pontis product line or standalone, the ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge streamlines backup and recovery processes by overcoming the limitations of a pure SAS architecture. ATTO XstreamCORE intelligent bridges can be tuned for various applications that require common features and services for storage. Contact ATTO to discuss development or co-development of services and features to tightly integrate with your solution. The embedded form factor is available for qualified customers only.For more information, visit https://www.atto.com/atto-powers-actidata-t-pontis Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: atto.com/howtobuyFollow ATTO on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global technology leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.ABOUT actidataactidata Storage Systems GmbH, headquartered in Dortmund (Germany), is an innovative IT manufacturer with a focus on Backup, Storage and Archiving systems. The company focuses on business customers & IT partners with the aim of placing professional Storage Solutions there. An experienced and professional team guarantees the above-average quality and proven reliability of actidata products. These include the backup platforms actidata Ti-NAS, as combined Backup Server & Tape Automation Platforms, the actiLib Tape Libraries & Tape Autoloaders based on LTOTechnology (also in combination with the actidata T-PontisiSCSI Bridges) as well as the unique combined NAS and Backup Solutions actidata Ti-NASRT and the actidata DX6Product Families. The portfolio is completed by the NAS Systems of the actidata CalderasProduct Line, as well as warranty & service extensions for all actidata products. More information is available at www.actidata.com All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

