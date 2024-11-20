Ronald Hickey Celebrates New Book With Two City Launch Party

‘Greatness Is What Greatness Does: The 10 Principles of Exceptional Leadership in the Quantum Psychology Perspective’

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Consultant, Publisher at Hickey House Books, and Founder and CEO of the HELIN Institute, a national think tank, Ronald Hickey will be launching his new book, Greatness Is What Greatness Does: The 10 Principles of Exceptional Leadership in the Quantum Psychology Perspective, at two separate events, one in his hometown of Chattanooga, TN and the other in Sacramento, CA, where he currently resides. The first event will be held on November 30, 2024, at The Westin Riverfront Hotel, Grand Monaco Ballroom in Sacramento, CA, at 1:00 PM-4:00 PM PST, and the second will take place in Chattanooga, TN, with location and time to be announced. Both events will feature a book signing by Ronald Hickey and co-author Dr. Ollie Mack and a workshop in which attendees of the celebration are invited to participate.“Launching Greatness Is What Greatness Does is a milestone not just in my career, but in my mission to redefine success for the modern world,” Ronald Hickey said. “This book is the culmination of decades of experience, interwoven with the pioneering concepts of Quantum Psychology. I am thrilled to share these insights with anyone ready to push beyond conventional boundaries and achieve greatness through a balanced, culture-driven, and quantum psychology approach.”In Greatness Is What Greatness Does: The 10 Principles of Exceptional Leadership in the Quantum Psychology Perspective, Ronald Hickey offers a revolutionary framework for success. Hickey merges leadership principles with Quantum Psychology, providing a fresh lens that emphasizes the dual importance of performance and culture. With ten actionable principles, this book serves as both a guide and a roadmap for leaders looking to excel and allows readers to discover how mindset and organizational culture can align to foster not just high performance but also a thriving, value-driven environment. Unlike traditional philosophies that focus solely on metrics and outcomes, Hickey's unique perspective emphasizes the critical interplay between performance and culture, highlighting the need to cultivate an all-around approach to leadership.With the release of his latest book, Hickey continues to offer the leaders of today insights and resources to draw upon in their personal and professional journeys. By combining foundational values with the tenets of Quantum Psychology, Hickey is blazing his own trail and offering a fresh perspective on what best exemplifies true leadership in these modern times. Whether a seasoned executive or an emerging leader, there is invaluable guidance to be found in Hickey’s leadership philosophy that will empower others to navigate complex business and enterprise landscapes effectively.About Ronald HickeyRonald Hickey is an accomplished author, entrepreneur, and independent leadership development consultant with over 30 years of experience in HR consulting, people strategy development, leadership development, and training. His extensive background includes training leaders in the United States Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, Public Agencies, and Private Companies. Hickey also owns and operates a full-service business consulting firm specializing in Leadership Development Training and Organizational Performance Management. In addition to his business endeavors, he is the Founder and President & CEO of The HELIN Institute, a California-based national think tank organization dedicated to youth leadership development. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to leadership theory and practice, publishing innovation, and impactful artistic accomplishments, Hickey was honored with the 2024 Global Recognition Award, underscoring his multifaceted excellence and significant influence across various industries and leadership domains. For more information, visit: https://www.hickeyhousebooks.com/

