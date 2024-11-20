TCB Capital Advisors Expands Strategic Advisory Board

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCB Capital Advisors (“TCB” or the “Firm”), a boutique merchant bank and advisory firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences sectors, announced today the expansion of its strategic advisory board (“SAB” or the “Board”). This Board, which is comprised of leading experts in public health, diagnostics, biotech, pharmaceutical, and entrepreneurship, now includes:Jason Baumgartner (MBA)Jason Baumgartner is a serial entrepreneur. He previously founded Thrivr Health and BEKHealth and has held leadership roles at SHYFT Analytics, Quintiles (now IQVIA), and Campbell Alliance. Jason holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.Robin Costello (MPA, BA)Robin Costello brings over 30 years of experience as a business development executive specializing in strategic partnerships in life sciences, healthcare, financial services, and technology. Her career includes pivotal roles such as Director of Strategic Partnerships at SAS Institute, where she spearheaded executive engagement and drove long-term business growth. Previously, Robin served as Vice President of Business Development at the Council for Entrepreneurial Development, where she facilitated connections between entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors across the U.S. A dedicated relationship-builder, Robin has successfully secured and cultivated partnerships with global industry leaders and is deeply involved in economic and business development initiatives. She holds an MPA from Pennsylvania State University and a BA in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Greg Hamilton (MBA)Greg Hamilton is the CEO of Accellix Inc. and Board member of io9, Inc., with over 25 years of management experience in molecular diagnostics, manufacturing, and professional services. He has led multiple FDA-cleared products, including the first FDA-approved liquid biopsy test. Greg holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Finance from Purdue University.Eric Mayer (BCHE; MMB; MBA)Eric Mayer is the President and CEO of New Day Diagnostics, with extensive experience in biotech startups, business development, and strategic partnerships. He holds a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S. in Microbial Biotechnology and an MBA from North Carolina State University.Navroze S. Mehta (BCom; MBA)Navroze S. Mehta is Founder and CEO of Impact Medical Innovations, a company dedicated to promoting technologies that can solve major global medical unmet needs. Navroze has been a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) for 20 years, is past chair of the Americas Gateway Chapter, and served as Regional Chair of the Economic Development Network. He received an MBA from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Sydenham College at the University of Bombay, India.Kenneth A. Sorensen (PhD)Kenneth A. Sorensen, Ph.D., is a biotechnology entrepreneur, investor, registered patent agent, and independent research scientist (Salk Institute). He founded Array Capital Management LLC, achieving significant returns in life sciences investments. Previously, he managed the Ariane Fund and oversaw the Human Genome Policy Steering body at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Ken holds a dual B.S. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Kansas and a Ph.D. in Developmental Neurobiology from the University of Arizona.Ted Witek (DrPH; MBA)Ted Witek has decades of experience in research, development, and leadership as well as executive responsibilities as CSO and CEO across Europe and North America. He has managed some of the pharmaceutical sector’s largest strategic alliances. In 2023, he was appointed full Professor at the University of Toronto, directing the school’s Doctor of Public Health Program. Ted is also a recipient of the 2024 Yale School of Public Health Distinguished Alumni Award for his leadership in public health as an outstanding teacher, researcher, and practitioner. Ted holds a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) degree from Columbia University, an MPH from Yale University, and an MBA from Henley Management College in London. Ted earned his ICD.D designation from The Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and The Institute of Corporate Directors in 2019.Greg Wujek (B.S.)Greg Wujek is currently the Chief Commercial Officer at Actum Pharma. He has over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including positions of increasing responsibility at several companies. He was formerly CEO of Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals. Greg was responsible for several successful product launches and strategic acquisitions throughout his career. He holds a B.S. in Political Science from Illinois State University.Establishing the SAB provides TCB and its clients with strategic counsel, operational expertise, and access to a powerful network of decision-makers and centers of influence across both Wall Street and industry verticals. Between the Board and TCB’s principals, the Firm now brings decades of experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, working with companies that range from early-stage ventures to FORTUNE 500 companies, and collectively has successfully completed numerous exits for companies they founded or led.“With the expansion of our Strategic Advisory Board, we can provide clients unique access to several leading experts from across the healthcare and life sciences worlds, adding significant value to respective capital markets and other growth initiatives,” said Sam Libby, President, and Managing Director at TCB. “Securing such prestigious executives as members of our team and platform is a true testament to the continued success of TCB and the strong reputation that we have established since our founding in 2022. We are grateful for the support of these industry titans and look forward to strengthening client relationships and achieving impactful results together for years to come.”Working as an extension of TCB’s core team, the Board offers key insights into emerging and established markets, helps address evolving client needs, and advances TCB's partner initiatives. This includes supporting Project Felizia , a collaborative effort between TCB and Activated Concepts aimed at addressing critical gaps in menopause care by leveraging advanced analytics and AI to provide personalized, evidence-based solutions.For more information about TCB Capital Advisors, please visit www.tcbcapitaladvisors.com

