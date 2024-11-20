Volunteer Tennessee Announces Update to AmeriCorps Funding Opportunity

Volunteer Tennessee announces an update to its 2025 Notification of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Tennessee AmeriCorps programs and invites public and private nonprofit, governmental, and faith-based agencies to apply. Pending federal congressional appropriations, Volunteer Tennessee anticipates the availability of approximately $3.7 million.

Interested organizations can access the updated application materials on Volunteer Tennessee’s website under “Funding Opportunities.” All applicants must submit a Notice of Intent to Volunteer Tennessee by 3 p.m. CDT on December 13, 2024. The application deadline is 3 p.m. CDT on February 13, 2025.



Since the program’s inception in 1994, more than 1.25 million AmeriCorps members have served the nation, provided more than 1.8 billion national service hours, and earned nearly $4 billion in education awards to pay for college or pay back student loans. In Tennessee, more than 17,000 AmeriCorps members have served over 34 million national service hours and earned more than $72 million in education awards.



Volunteer Tennessee is the governor’s commission on volunteerism and community service that addresses educational, public safety, environmental, and other human needs in the Volunteer State by funding and supporting AmeriCorps programs; managing the Tennessee Serves Network; promoting service-learning opportunities; celebrating volunteerism; and fostering community service initiatives and partnerships. Visit www.tn.gov/volunteer-tennessee or email volunteer.tennessee@tn.gov to learn more.



AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

