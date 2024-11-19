State Secretary Štucin at the General Affairs Council meeting in Brussels

SLOVENIA, November 19 - As part of the annual rule of law dialogue, they discussed the rule of law situation in Malta, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland. State Secretary Štucin underlined that the rule of law dialogue is a key instrument for strengthening the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental values of the EU, adding that an open and constructive exchange of views between Member States allows for the timely identification of challenges and promotes their joint resolution. Dialogue is not only an opportunity to improve internal systems, but also to maintain trust between Member States and to strengthen citizens' confidence in the European institutions.

In the context of the preparations for the December European Council, Slovenia voiced its continued support for Ukraine, and drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East and the important role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Slovenia called for respect for international law and for a strong joint call to stop the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Slovenia supported the upcoming leaders' debate on the state of EU resilience, preparedness, crisis prevention and response, as well as the migration review. It also welcomed the intention of heads of state or government to endorse the conclusions on EU enlargement in December.

The General Affairs Council also took stock of the current state of the rule of law in Hungary, in accordance with Article 7(1) of the Treaty on EU. With regard to Hungary, several concerns were raised regarding the autonomy of the judiciary, freedom of the media and the functioning of civil society.

The discussion during the working lunch highlighted the important role of cohesion policy in strengthening EU competitiveness. In Slovenia's view, cohesion policy should remain a key investment policy of the European Union, as it contributes to strengthening competitiveness, sustainability and resilience. It also makes an important contribution to investments and reforms aimed at reducing regional social and territorial disparities.