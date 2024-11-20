VIDEO: Gov. Lee Signs Executive Order to Preserve Duck River, Promote Water Resource Management Statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 108, to establish the Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership and further the state’s commitment to balancing economic growth, water resource management, and environmental and habitat conservation to ensure the long-term sustainability of Tennessee’s watersheds. The Order specifically recognizes the Duck River Watershed as North America’s most biologically diverse freshwater river and its critical contribution to Tennessee’s outdoor recreation economy and communities as the sole water source for approximately 250,000 Tennesseans.

“The Duck River is not only a scenic treasure, but it is also North America’s most biologically diverse freshwater river and the sole water source for thousands of Tennesseans,” said Gov. Lee. “As we continue our work to balance Tennessee’s economic growth with a plan to protect our environment, preserving waters like the Duck River and enhancing water resource management statewide will be a cornerstone of our long-term conservation strategy.”

Executive Order 108 outlines the Governor’s intent to bring budget initiatives for the General Assembly’s consideration that will facilitate a comprehensive plan for statewide water conservation and the conservation of the Duck River, while simultaneously establishing The Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership to support the Duck River Development Agency’s mission of facilitating collaboration among stakeholders and developing strategies for the sustainable management of the Duck River.

The Duck River Watershed Planning Partnership will be responsible for the following:

· Developing comprehensive watershed management recommendations that balance the needs of water users and economic growth against the need to protect the environmental integrity of the Duck River.

· Advising and providing recommendations to the Governor, the Duck River Development Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), and legislative leadership on policies and actions to promote the sustainable use and conservation of water resources in the Duck River Watershed.

· Identifying opportunities for water system regionalization, drought resilience, habitat conservation, and water loss reduction.

· Engaging with local communities, utilities, industries, and conservation organizations to ensure broad participation in watershed planning efforts.

In an effort to continually manage and preserve other watersheds and prioritize regionalization throughout Tennessee, the Order also requires TDEC, in partnership with TWRA, to identify additional priority watersheds, continue conducting statewide water supply planning, support municipalities in optimizing their wastewater treatment operations, and provide technical and financial assistance to urban stormwater communities for implementing nature-based stormwater control measures.

