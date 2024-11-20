Heartstrings Pet Hospice Welcomes Dr. Roy Johnson to the Boise Team

Boise's Premier In-Home Pet Euthanasia Practice

Heartstrings Pet Hospice is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Roy Johnson to our Boise team as our newest Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM).

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartstrings Pet Hospice is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Roy Johnson to our Boise team as our newest Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). With an extraordinary career spanning over 40 years, Dr. Johnson brings a wealth of experience, a dedication to patient care, and a passion for compassionate, dignified end-of-life care to our practice.Dr. Johnson's veterinary journey is as diverse as it is impressive. After earning his Bachelor of Science from Colorado State University in 1975, he embarked on an international educational path, completing the Vorphysikum and Physikum exams at the prestigious University of Munich’s College of Veterinary Medicine. He then transferred to the University of Illinois, where he received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1982.Dr. Johnson began his career in Arizona in a mixed animal practice before owning and operating a similar practice in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for seven years. Following the successful sale of his practice, he specialized in emergency small animal medicine and surgery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, before narrowing his focus exclusively to small animal medicine.In Idaho, Dr. Johnson has spent 12 cumulative years providing exceptional care, including 8 years with the Sun Valley Animal Clinic in Ketchum. Actively licensed in both Idaho and New Mexico, his primary focus remains on the internal medicine of dogs and cats. Known for his empathetic approach and meticulous attention to detail, Dr. Johnson aligns seamlessly with Heartstrings' mission to deliver the highest level of compassionate care for pets and their families during life’s most challenging moments.Outside of his professional pursuits, Dr. Johnson enjoys a rich personal life with his wife of 29 years, Barbara, and their two beloved pets, Winnie, a rat-terrier/schnauzer/poodle mix, and Remy, their adventurous cat. Together, the couple shares a love for the outdoors, cultivated during their nine years of living in a yurt—a unique chapter in their life that deepened their appreciation for nature. In his free time, Dr. Johnson enjoys camping, hiking, reading, cooking, gardening, and watching movies.Dr. Johnson’s diverse background and personal passions add a unique dimension to the Heartstrings family. As a fun fact, his extensive scientific curiosity has led him to log over 5,000 hours on an Atomic Force Microscope, demonstrating his precision and dedication to exploration in all facets of life.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Johnson to the Heartstrings Boise team,” said Shawn Martin, Founder of Heartstrings Pet Hospice. “His extensive experience, empathetic care, and commitment to small animal medicine make him an invaluable addition to our practice. We know the families we serve in Boise will greatly benefit from his expertise and compassionate approach.”Dr. Johnson’s arrival strengthens Heartstrings’ mission to provide compassionate, dignified, and respectful end-of-life care for pets and their families. We look forward to the incredible contributions he will make to our team and the community we serve.About Heartstrings Pet HospiceHeartstrings Pet Hospice specializes in in-home euthanasia, palliative care, and hospice services for pets. With locations in Boise, Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, and Charlotte, our mission is to offer compassionate, personalized care to pets and their families, fostering dignity and respect during life’s most delicate transitions.For more information, visit www.heartstringspethospice.com Media Contact:Shawn MartinFounder, Heartstrings Pet Hospice208-231-1300info@heartstringspethospice.com

