Heartstrings Pet Hospice Welcomes Dr. Rebecca Lattimer to the Denver Team

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartstrings Pet Hospice, Denver's premier provider of compassionate in-home euthanasia, pet hospice, and aftercare services, is delighted to welcome Dr. Rebecca Lattimer to our team. Dr. Lattimer brings an exceptional background in veterinary care and a heartfelt commitment to providing pets and their families with the highest level of support during one of life’s most tender moments.Dr. Lattimer’s extensive experience and dedication to animal welfare make her a perfect fit for Heartstrings Pet Hospice. Her approach to end-of-life care aligns seamlessly with our mission of providing compassionate, dignified, and respectful care. With her expertise, families can feel confident that their pets are in skilled, caring hands, receiving gentle, individualized support during this critical time.“We are thrilled to have Dr. Lattimer join our Denver team,” said Shawn Martin, founder of Heartstrings Pet Hospice. “Her passion and dedication to providing empathetic and professional care align beautifully with our values. We are confident that she will make a positive impact on the families we serve and help us continue our commitment to exceptional end-of-life care.”Dr. Lattimer joins Heartstrings Pet Hospice as we continue to expand our reach and services throughout Denver, offering families the ability to plan and experience pet end-of-life care in the comfort of their homes. Dr. Lattimer’s addition to our team reflects Heartstrings' ongoing growth and dedication to serving more communities with compassionate end-of-life care.For more information on Heartstrings Pet Hospice and our services, please visit www.heartstringspethospice.com or contact us at (720) 970-2525.

