MBBA Honors Leaders in Law and Public Service at 41st Anniversary Awards Gala: Amplifying a Legacy of Excellence

Metropolitan Black Bar Association New York City Skyline

Spotlighting Remarkable Contributions to the Legal Profession and Public Service.

We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of these extraordinary leaders. Their dedication to justice and equity embodies the highest ideals of our profession and MBBA's ongoing mission.” — Nicole Lester Arrindell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is proud to announce its 41st Anniversary Awards Gala , to be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City. This year’s theme, "Amplifying Our Legacy: Building on a Foundation of Excellence," highlights the MBBA’s enduring four-decade legacy of elevating Black legal professionals and promoting justice.On this occasion, MBBA will honor these distinguished leaders:Twyla Carter, Esq., Attorney-in-Chief & CEO of The Legal Aid Society, will be awarded the Public Servant of the Year Award. Ms. Carter is a recognized advocate for empowering marginalized communities, and her steadfast commitment to public service makes her an inspirational figure in the legal field.Jamal Haughton, Esq., Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Charter Communications, Inc., will receive the Corporate Counsel of the Year Award. Mr. Haughton is recognized for his exceptional leadership, commitment to excellence, and integrity in the legal profession.Lorraine McGowen, Esq., Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, will receive the Private Practitioner of the Year Award. With over 15 years of leadership in the legal profession, Ms. McGowen is a dedicated champion of diversity and inclusion, setting a benchmark for excellence in private practice.James B. O'Neal, Esq., Co-Founder of Legal Outreach, will be honored alongside the Legal Outreach organization as our Trailblazers of the Year. For over 40 years, Mr. O'Neal's transformative work with Legal Outreach has inspired urban teens to pursue academic excellence and professional careers through law-focused courses and programs, shaping a generation of future leaders.Honorable Paul Wooten, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of the State of New York, will receive the Jurist of the Year Award. The MBBA is proud to honor Justice Wooten for his steadfast dedication to the community and his commitment to upholding the administration of justice."We are thrilled to commemorate our 41st anniversary by celebrating the accomplishments of these extraordinary leaders," said MBBA President Nicole Lester Arrindell. "Their dedication to justice and equity embodies the highest ideals of our profession and the MBBA’s ongoing mission."The MBBA invites its members, supporters, and the broader community to celebrate the organization's steadfast commitment to advancing equality and excellence within the legal profession.For more information about the honorees, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket sales, please visit the Anniversary Awards Gala page on the MBBA Website. You may also contact Monique Brizz-Walker, MBBA Gala Consultant, at Events@Eventstrategies4success.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.